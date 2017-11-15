Send Let’s Eat events to mynews@sunherald.com or fax to 896-2104. Deadline is 5 p.m. Monday.
Breakfast
Biloxi
American Legion Post 33
1126 Judge Sekul Ave.
8-11 a.m. Saturdays
Ocean Springs
Elks Lodge
2501 Beachview Drive. Breakfast: $7.
9-11 a.m. Sundays
D’Iberville
VFW Post 6731
4321 W. Gay Road. 228-392-1152.
8-11 a.m. Sundays
St. Martin Lions Club
15900 LeMoyne Blvd.
7-11 a.m. every third Saturday
Lunch/dinner
Bay St. Louis
American Legion Post 139
703 Green Meadow Road. 5-7 p.m. Mondays, Mexican cuisine. First and third Fridays, rib-eye steak. Cost: $15 rib-eye and $10 catfish. 228-467-7100.
5-7 p.m. Mondays, first and third Fridays
Bay St. Louis
American Legion Post 139
645 Green Meadow Road. Champagne jazz brunch.
11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sundays
Biloxi
American Legion Post 33
1126 Judge Sekul Ave. Steak ($16) or Pork Chop ($10) Night. Live music follows.
4-8 p.m. Second Friday of every month
French Club of Biloxi
182 Howard Ave. Cost: $8-$10. Live entertainment. 228-436-6472.
6-8 p.m. Fridays
Elks Lodge 606
1178 Beach Blvd. Steak Night. Cost: $18 rib-eyes and $20 T-bones. 228-374-0606.
6 p.m. Saturdays
Joppa Shriners
13280 Shriners Blvd. (I-10 exit 41, Woolmarket, then 1.2 miles north). Steak Night. Ribeye dinner, with baked potato, salad, tea and dessert: $15. Children under 10 can get a free hot dog or hamburger and potato chips (eat-in only). 228-392-9345.
6-8 p.m. second Friday of each month
D’Iberville
VFW Post 6731
4321 W. Gay Road. Steak nights on first Friday nights of the month. Other meals on other Fridays. 228-392-1152.
6-8 p.m. Fridays
Gautier
American Legion Post 1992
3824 Old Spanish Trail. Cost: $9 shrimp or catfish dinner. 228-497-6422.
6-8 p.m. second Friday of each month
Ocean Springs
Mark Seymour VFW Post 5699
612 VFW Road. Cost: $15 steak or chicken breast dinner.
6-8 p.m. Saturdays
Elks Lodge
2501 Beachview Drive. Ribeye steak dinner, baked potato, salad and garlic bread: $18. Blackened or pan-fried grouper: $12.
6:30-8 p.m. first and third Friday of each month
Comments