Plenty of opportunities to help school kids and buy some great baked goods

They are in front of shopping centers, grocery stores or pharmacies. No, they aren’t Girl Scouts. These are school club and sports team members selling baked goods.
From cakes to cookies to everything in between, the students are trying to make money for uniforms, trips to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to team funds.
It is that time of year to bring out the mixer and all the fixings. Fall is here in full force with wonderful flavors of pumpkin and spices and, of course, chocolate. Cookies were in abundance at Collegiate Christian Academy’s grandparents reception and book fair. Grandparents were treated to a variety of cookies from white chocolate macadamia to oatmeal raisin, and what goes with cookies, milk, of course.
At a church luncheon, I tried out a new cake recipe. Not even a crumb was left. I took what is called a “crack” cake because seconds and thirds are a must and turned it into an apple spice cake. Glaze is poured on the hot cake, and when cooled reminds me of a light caramel sauce. Caramel and apples, need I say more?
The original crack cake recipe uses white wine since I was making it for a church dinner I used apple cider. I know alcohol content cooks out of food, but I thought the kids would prefer an apple taste. Adults can use the original with white wine in place of the apple cider.
Angie Jones of Gulfport liked the cake recipe, but said she just wanted a plain pound cake. “Do you have good recipe for one?” she asked.
I do: it is a cream cheese pound cake that I have been making for years. It reminds me of one that a great-great aunt made when I was a child. Everyone called it Aunt Angie’s pound cake. The top was crunchy and the cake was soft and moist, a perfect pound cake.
Another favorite for a bake sale is what I call cow chip cookies or cowboy cookies. These have everything but the kitchen sink in them. I am not a fan of coconut, but it does not taste bad in these cookies. They are big cookies and can be sold individually.
Whether it is a bake sale or just a treat for family and friends, these three recipes are sure to please with the flavors of autumn.
WANTED: LANDING’S RECIPE
“My mother and I used to dine at the Landing Restaurant in Gulfport. Our favorite meal was their fried vegetables with the best dipping sauce,” said Darlene Nelson. “I have tried to re-create the sauce, but not quite got it down. It tasted like it had a mustard (Creole), garlic, sour cream, maybe mayonnaise.
“Do you have this recipe in your stash or know of somewhere I could find it? The restaurant was located on the beach at U.S. 49 and U.S. 90, Nelson said. “I believe the owner was Tom Simmons. Thanks for any help!”
I don’t remember the Landing, so readers I need your help. Please tell me about this restaurant, and if you know what the dipping sauce was.
FIESTA SALAD WITH LIME, PLEASE
Readers, if you have a recipe for a fiesta salad made with lime and avocados, please share it. This would lighten up game days and be easy to pack for tailgating without fear of spoilage.
APPLE SPICE CRACK CAKE
1 box yellow cake mix (I used Duncan Hines)
1 box (3.4 ounces) vanilla instant pudding mix
3/4 cup water
3/4 cup vegetable oil
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup sugar
4 eggs
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1/2 cup apple cider (not apple juice)
ICING:
1 stick butter
1/2 cup apple cider (not apple juice)
1 cup sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix all the cake ingredients with a mixer of choice. Batter should be velvety. Pour batter into a greased Bundt pan.
Bake for 1 hour. Immediately start making the icing.
In a saucepan over medium heat, melt icing ingredients. Cook until icing has thickened a bit and is bubbly.
When cake comes out of the oven, poke holes in top and pour over cake. Let cake sit for about 20 minutes and then flip it over, poking holes in top and pouring on the remaining icing.
CREAM CHEESE POUND CAKE
1 cup butter, softened
1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
3 cups sugar
6 eggs
3 cups sifted cake flour
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Combine butter and cream cheese; cream until fluffy. Gradually add sugar and continue beating until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add flour and vanilla, mixing well.
Pour batter into a well-greased 10-inch Bundt pan. Place is a cold oven; set temperature at 325 degrees and bake about 1 hour and 20 minutes or until cake tests done. Cool 15 minutes before removing from pan.
Note: My oven cooks quickly, so I usually bake the cake about 70 minutes. I start checking it at 60 minutes.
COW CHIP COOKIES
2 cups butter
2 cups each white and brown sugar
4 eggs
2 tablespoons vanilla
4 cups flour
½ teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons each baking powder and soda
2 cups each oats and bran flakes
1 cup each pecans and coconut
1 cup raisins
1 (12-ounce) package chocolate chips
1 (6-ounce) package peanut butter chips
Beat butter and sugar together until blended. Add eggs and vanilla and beat until smooth. In a separate bowl, combine flour, salt, baking powder and soda; gradually add to sugar mixture and stir well. Stir in remaining ingredients.
Drop cookies with a 1/4 cup measuring cup onto lightly greased cookie sheet. Six cookies to a sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes. Cool on wire rack. Store in container between sheets of wax paper.
