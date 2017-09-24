Arts Notes

Ocean Springs gets grand for playground
Ocean Springs received a $30,000 “Meet Me at the Park” Grant to increase access to local play spaces.
The grant was awarded by the National Recreation and Park Association and The Walt Disney Company.
The City of Ocean Springs and Disability Connection partnered to provide an accessible playground for the City of Ocean Springs and West Jackson County. Disability Connection is seeking organizations that might assist with funding, volunteers or donated materials. Checks should be written to Disability Connection, Ocean Springs City Hall, 1018 Porter Avenue, Ocean Springs, MS 39564.
After extensive research, the Little Children’s Park Playground was selected as the best location for the investment in new equipment. The park was selected by the Mayor and the Ocean Springs School District due to its central location, easy access for school field trips, fully accessible bathrooms, a pavilion, bus parking area, shade, and popularity with the community.
Area Rotarians team up for common causes
The Rotary Clubs of Gautier, Ocean Springs, Biloxi, and Edgewater combined on a project that benefited two non-profits, The Biloxi Little Theatre and Lunches for Learning.
The clubs set out to achieve several goals that are part of the Presidential Citation: Make a bigger difference by working together, collaborate with other Rotary clubs to increase a project’s scope and visibility and engage members in activities outside regular club meetings, establish or continue a partnership with one or more corporate or government entities or nongovernmental organizations and work on a project together.
Each club purchased 30 tickets to the pre-opening night of the theatre’s presentation of “Little Shop of Horrors.”
On the night of the performance each club president presented a check to Biloxi Little Theatre for $300 — a total of $1,200 for the theatre and $300 each to Lunches for Learning for a total of $1,200 for Lunches. A silent auction also was held that raised an additional $525 for Lunches for Learning.
Bridal Experience
Gulf Coast Weddings Magazine will present Bridal Experience 2017 at the Gulf Coast Event Center in Gulfport 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. The show is produced by Studio 3 Productions, LLC.
Brides-to- be will be able to discover the top wedding vendors on the Gulf Coast and engage with them in a more personal, close-up manner. In addition to previewing the latest wedding trends, attendees will enjoy VIP bride gifts, a fashion show and a number of giveaways.
The boutique show is open to the public and admission is $15 at the door. If preregistered online by Friday, Oct. 13, tickets are only $10 each and will include an entry for a special grand prize giveaway. To reserve tickets, visit gulfcoastweddingsmagazine.com.
Bicentennial photo exhibit coming to Gulf Coast
As part of Mississippi’s bicentennial celebration, the Mississippi Arts Commission, in partnership with the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs, will present the photography exhibit “Customs on the Mississippi Coast” from Sept. 28 to Nov. 30, 2018, at the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center in Ocean Springs.
This exhibit is a curated showcase of photographs that highlights the variety of customary traditions practiced in the coastal region of the state. The four traditions featured in the exhibit include spoken word poetry at Da Wall Lounge in Gulfport, the Biloxi Second Liners Mardi Gras Club, the Blessing of the Fleet ritual as well as the customs of decorating graves and participating in mass on All Saint’s Day and All Soul’s Day in Bay St. Louis. Photographs featured in the exhibit are courtesy of L. Kasimu Harris and Debora Magee.
The opening reception will be 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Mary C, O’Keefe Cultural Center in Ocean Springs. The exhibit is sponsored by the Mississippi Arts Commission and funded through the support of the National Endowment for the Arts. It is free to attend.
MGCCC’s Jefferson Davis Fine Arts Gallery to exhibit works of Herb Willey
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Jefferson Davis Campus will hold an opening reception and artist talk at noon Oct. 26 for “Gulf of America — The Prequel,” featuring the artwork of watercolor artist Herb Willey.
The exhibit will run Oct. 2-26 in the campus Fine Arts Gallery. Willey is a full-time Bay St. Louis resident. His work is displayed at Gallery 220 in Bay St. Louis and other galleries on the Gulf Coast.
Gallery 782 exhibits Pivarnik art
Gallery 782 in Biloxi will display works of Mississippi artist Marguerite Pivarnik with an opening reception 5-8 p.m. Oct. 6 at Gallery 782, which is located behind Mary Mahoney’s in Biloxi.
The show titled “Statements,” expresses artistically issues that are close to her heart, including opposing human trafficking, advocating for the humane treatment of animals and treating all races equally.
Young artist vocal competition
Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus will hold its 6th Annual Young Artists Vocal Competition for young singers, ages 15 to 25, at 2 p.m. Oct. 28, in the Fine Arts Auditorium, Jefferson Davis Campus, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, 2226 Switzer Road, Gulfport.
Singers from Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, George, Pearl River or Stone Counties must prepare a solo from George Handel’s oratorio, Messiah, to be performed at the competition before an audience. Judges will rate each soloist for vocal techniques and presentation. Winners will receive an invitation to perform their solo with the Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus and Orchestra in December.
Interested singers can find details about the competition, including registration forms, at the Chorus website: new.messiahchorus.org. The final registration deadline is Oct. 6.
Scholarships will be awarded to winners to further their educational or musical pursuits.
More info, contact YAVC Co-Chair, Roseanne Johnson-Fazo, at 228-243-1209.
WAMA to launch talent-sharing program
The Walter Anderson Museum of Art is launching a program to offer museum membership to people who volunteer time and talent.
The program is designed with young professionals in mind, many of whom would rather lend their skills than write a check in order to be a part of an organization.
Activities such as posting and sharing on social media, helping set up exhibits, helping with marketing materials, etc., would qualify for free membership that would include free entry to events, access to member-only classes and more.
Memberships start at $50 for individuals and $100 for families. With this new program, 10 hours per quarter of talent-lending will qualify participants for membership.
WAMA will hold a launch party for the program at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 th at the Greenhouse on Porter with biscuits and beer as well as a special performance by DJ Rico and featuring members of Blackwater Brass. Anyone interested in hearing more is invited to attend.
Learn more at www.walterandersonmuseum.org.
