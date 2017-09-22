Step right up for the Garden Bros. Circus, for one night only

For one night only, the Garden Bros. Circus will bring gasps and smiles to the Harrison County Fairgrounds on Monday.
Shows will be presented at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
From captivating feats to clowns and elephant rides, the circus presents something for all ages.
Jim Davis, director of booking and routing for the circus’ Stellar Entertainment Group, said the rapid presentation makes for 90 minutes of non-stop enjoyment.
“One thing that separates us from most live shows is we’re very, very fast-paced with the music and the acts,” Davis said. “There’s no boredom where the kids lose interest. The clowns are a huge hit and the animals are a huge hit.”
The circus’ clown act is presented in Vaudevillian style with lots of chases and crowd interaction. The show is presented with a backdrop of lively music.
For more interaction, adventurous kids may take a ride atop a pony, camel or elephant.
Among the captivating feats are a human slingshot and a contortionist who balances on her arms and shoots a bow and arrow using only her feet. There also are Chinese acrobats and aerialists who twist and turn high above the ground on a chiffon.
Davis said one the most thrilling acts is the Globe of Death. The cage-act begins with motorcycles rocking pendulum-like across the bottom of a large metal globe. The action climaxes with three motorcyclists simultaneously traversing the globe. The cyclists use centrifugal force to defy gravity while narrowly avoiding collision.
“It takes tons of practice to make it work. It keeps people on edge,” Davis said.
Admission is $24 for adults and $8 for children. VIP tickets are $34 and $18, respectively, and allow buyers ringside seats just a few feet from the action. The first 100 adult tickets sold online will go for $9.95.
Tickets are available online at www.gardenbroscircus.com.
The fairgrounds are at 15321 County Farm Road, Gulfport.
