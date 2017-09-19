Here’s is how you can help end hunger

In an effort to end hunger, some of the state’s top chefs will compete Thursday in the inaugural Feeding the Gulf Coast Mississippi Chef Challenge.
Chefs from restaurants throughout the state will offer 18 dishes when the event takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Biloxi Civic Center, 578 Howard Ave. There also will be complimentary beer and wine.
The chefs are competing in four categories: Best Soup, Best Appetizer, Best Entrée and Best Dessert. Attendees will receive a sampling of their creations.
The dishes slated for the event are rich enough to make any mouth water. Along with ribeye, burgers and seafood, there also will be such exquisite creations as Hollywood Casino’s pan-seared foie gras with fire-roasted Fuji apples and wild berry gastrique. Those with room left for dessert might try the Scarlett Pearl’s tiramisu or Valley Services’ warm apple crisp with pumpkin streusel and a bourbon caramel sauce.
Other restaurants participating are Island View Casino, Lakeview Restaurant, Merit Health Biloxi, The Castle Restaurant, Treasure Bay, Beau Rivage, Boomtown and Harrah’s.
The Chef Challenge is a qualifier for the World Food Championships, and one chef will be offered an opportunity to represent the Coast at that event. It takes place at The Wharf in Orange Beach, Ala., Nov. 8-14.
Chefs also can earn an entry to the World Food Championships through Feeding the Gulf Coast’s People’s Choice Award for best dish of the night. Also, Alabama Coasting will offer an entry through their C Spire Grand Champion Award.
Live music for the Mississippi Chef Challenge will be provided by Roman Street. The brotherly duo’s brand of jazz fusion has landed them on the charts of Billboard and iTunes.
Also, the event will feature a silent auction. A few of the top items are an exclusive Blue Dog print by artist George Rodrigue and a Disney vacation package.
Feeding the Gulf Coast is holding this event in an effort to end hunger along the Coast. Their statistics say that one in four children and one in six adults along the Coast struggle with hunger.
Admission is $60 prior to the event or $75 at the door. For advance tickets, call Kim Getto at (251) 653-1617, ext. 130.
