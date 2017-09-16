They’re not just for snuggling. Quilts will be on show for two days in Biloxi

There’s likely to be something for every quilting enthusiast at the Magnolia Quilters of Orange Grove Biennial Quilt Show. This year’s event is Sept. 22-23 at Beauvoir United Methodist Church, 2113 Pass Road, Biloxi, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
Admission to the show is $2. Several of the handmade quilts on display will be available for purchase and come in a variety of sizes.
The guild, with about 26 members, has named this year’s show “Sands of Time,” which is also the name of their “opportunity quilt.” For $1 per chance, those attending can hope to win the 100-inch-by-100-inch (king size) quilt pieced by about five members of the guild.
“The quilt pattern is called the Disappearing Hour Glass, with the colors of the quilt chosen to represent the colors of the waters of the Gulf in the middle, blending into the different colors of the sand from our beaches,” said Michele Martin, who is co-chair of the quilt show along with Marsha Robertson.
The drawing for the quilt will be between 3 and 3:30 p.m. Sept. 23, and the winner does not have to be present. Proceeds will go toward two organizations the Magnolia Quilters work with: CASA and the neonatal intensive care unit of Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, as well as projects they have taken adopted. “We make clothes protectors for the residents of the Armed Forces Retirement Home as well as walker bags for men and women,” Martin said.
This year’s show is dedicated quilter and longtime member Barbara Stewart, who died earlier this year. A section of the show also will be dedicated to her work.
In addition, quilt appraiser Alma Motes, certified by the American Quilting Society, will be on hand. For a small fee, Motes will appraise quilts, providing approximate value or when it was made, or if it’s damaged, if it is worth restoring.
