Get groovy for this year’s HSSM fundraiser at Hard Rock Casino

Cats, dogs and those who love them will take on a psychedelic vibe for the Humane Society of South Mississippi’s sixth annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Over fundraiser, this year with a groovy ‘60s theme.
The benefit begins at 7 p.m. Friday at the Hard Rock Casino in Biloxi, and the VIP patrons’ party starts at 6 p.m.
The Coast casual event will include silent auction items, raffles, food and drink, entertainment by DJ San-D. You can even bid on making your pet the 2018 Face of the HSSM calendar mascot. Special appearances by adoptable pets are the highlight.
General admission is $60 per person or $100 per couple. Tickets are available at www.501auctions.com/rnr. Details: hssm.org.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
