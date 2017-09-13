Reigning Gulf Coast Carnival Association Queen Xiolib Molly Atherton is one of several pet presenters at Friday night’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Over fundraising event benefiting the Humane Society of South Mississippi. Atherton will present Jagger, a 6-month-old solid white boxer puppy.
Living

Get groovy for this year’s HSSM fundraiser at Hard Rock Casino

By Tammy Smith

tmsmith@sunherald.com

September 13, 2017 5:43 PM

Cats, dogs and those who love them will take on a psychedelic vibe for the Humane Society of South Mississippi’s sixth annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Over fundraiser, this year with a groovy ‘60s theme.

The benefit begins at 7 p.m. Friday at the Hard Rock Casino in Biloxi, and the VIP patrons’ party starts at 6 p.m.

The Coast casual event will include silent auction items, raffles, food and drink, entertainment by DJ San-D. You can even bid on making your pet the 2018 Face of the HSSM calendar mascot. Special appearances by adoptable pets are the highlight.

General admission is $60 per person or $100 per couple. Tickets are available at www.501auctions.com/rnr. Details: hssm.org.

Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1

