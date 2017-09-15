What movies are showing at what theaters in South Mississippi

Reviews from wire and online sources. Showing at these theaters:
C — Cinemark
G — Grand 18
(Stars based on a four-star scale)
New arrivals
American Assassin ☆1/2
A black ops recruit and a Cold War veteran are recruited by the deputy director of the CIA to stop a mystery operative hitting civilian and military targets. With Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan, Shiva Negar, Scott Adkins, Taylor Kitsch. Written by Stephen Schiff and Michael Finch and Edward Zwick & Marshall Herskovitz; based on the novel by Vince Flynn. Directed by Michael Cuesta. R (C, G)
mother!
Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer star in this psychological thriller where unexpected guests cause turmoil in a couple’s relationship. Written and directed by Darren Aronofsky. R (C, G)
Returning
Annabelle: Creation 2☆☆☆1/2
Several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle. R (G, C)
The Dark Tower☆☆
Based on Stephen King’s series of novels about a young boy and a frontiersman knight on an interdimensional quest. With Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Tom Taylor, Claudia Kim, Jackie Earle Haley. Written by Akiva Goldsman and Jeff Pinkner and Anders Thomas Jensen and Nikolaj Arcel. Directed by Arcel. PG-13 (C, G)
Despicable Me 3☆1/2
Gru meets his long-lost charming, cheerful, and more successful twin brother Dru who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist. PG (C)
Dunkirk☆☆1/2
Allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire and France are surrounded by the German army and evacuated during a fierce battle in World War II. Directed by Christopher Nolan, stars Fionn Whitehead, Damien Bonnard, Aneurin Barnard PG-13 (C)
The Emoji Movie☆
In this animated film, Gene, a multi-expressional emoji, sets out on a journey to become a normal emoji. Voiced by T.J. Miller, James Corden, Anna Faris. PG (C, G)
Girls Trip☆☆☆
When four lifelong friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there’s enough dancing, drinking, brawling, and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. Stars: Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith R (C, G)
Home Again☆☆☆
Life for a single mom in Los Angeles takes an unexpected turn when she allows three young guys to move in with her. Stars Nat Wolff, Reese Witherspoon and Lake Bell. PG-13 (C, G)
It☆☆☆
In this version of the Stephen King thriller, local kids in the Town of Derry, are disappearing one by one, leaving behind bloody remains. In a place known as “The Barrens,” a group of seven kids are united by their horrifying and strange encounters with an evil clown and their determination to kill It. R (C, G)
Kidnap☆
A mother (Halle Berry) stops at nothing to recover her kidnapped son. R (C, G)
Leap☆☆
In this animated feature, an orphan girl (voiced by Elle Fanning) dreams of becoming a ballerina and flees her rural Brittany for Paris, where she passes for someone else and accedes to the position of pupil at the Grand Opera house. PG (C, G)
Logan Lucky☆☆☆
Two brothers attempt to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race in North Carolina. Directed by Seteven Soderbergh and stars Channing Tatum, Adam Driver and Daniel Craig. PG-13 (C)
Spider-Man: Homecoming☆☆☆
Peter Parker returns to his Aunt May’s home after his experience with the Avengers and begins to deal with his role as a superhero. The evil Vulture puts his powers to the test. PG-13 (G)
Wind River
No Review Available
An FBI agent teams with a town’s veteran game tracker to investigate a murder that occurred on a Native American reservation. Stars Jeremy Renner, Julia Jones and Kelsey Asbille. R (C, G)
