Be the you, you choose to be

My engine has been revved up and motored down all in one visit to the grandkids.
I absolutely get fueled by the high octane living of all nine of them living in North Mississippi, but for an ol’ gal it can put some wear on the treads.
So, I was going to take a quick nap to recharge while the three teenage girls, Maddie, Sadie and Karlie went into town to get their nails down. They’d been working and saved up for an afternoon of pampering. To my surprise they wanted me to go, too.
My nap was set aside and I hopped in the car with Sadie. I had not ridden with her since she got her driver’s license earlier in the year. I now have three girls that can drive “KK” around and it’s been an interesting stress test in itself. Happily I can report they are all three good drivers.
We followed Karlie who was chauffeuring Maddie. These two granddaughters took the lead primarily because of the directionally challenged gene Sadie and I both share. Thank goodness for cellphones, although I could feel eyes rolling as the competent navigators were less than thrilled with our neediness.
We made it and began to look at the services. My nails have rarely visited a place like this because it is pointless. Between the digging in the dirt and the painting and staining it’s just a waste of money. They decided to have some kind of “tips” put on their nails. They talked me into being first to give it a go.
So when the nail person put on these tips they were like long talons. The girls weren’t familiar with this particular nail deal so when I held my hands up two of them screamed, “Oh, Mawmaw you can’t leave them that long. It’s awful.”
I played along, as the nail person winked at me. I said, “Better to scratch my back.” They were horrified and the cameras came out. Only Maddie was supportive. She simply said, “Mawmaw, you be you. You be you.”
That’ll preach. Even though I had no plans to ever keep my nails that long, she chimed in supporting me if that was my goal. The others were horrified by the thought of their Mawmaw being less than an ordinary grandmother.
God made each of us so uniquely different. We have different styles, markings, looks and such these days. We tend to judge one another based on the outward appearance. However, watching all the people come together to help save and support one another through the terrible affects of Hurricane Harvey, looks and styles, tattoos and dress made absolutely no difference.
So, in the words of my granddaughter, “you be you.” You are fearfully and wonderfully made and God looks on the heart. Let love be all over the you; The you, you choose to be.
Kandi Farris, a freelance correspondent, also is a speaker on matters of faith and values.
