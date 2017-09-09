Here’s how you can help tackle heart disease and stroke

Are you ready to get Healthy for Good?
That’s the American Heart Association’s new campaign to encourage people to enjoy healthier lives through four key areas: eat smart (make healthier choices), add color (through fruits and vegetables), move more and be well (by reducing stress and increasing overall well-being).
Move more
“Move more” is one of those important areas, and one way you can move more, enjoy the outdoors and help others is through participation in the 2017 Gulf Coast Heart Walk. This year’s event is Sept. 30 at Jones Park in Gulfport. The fun starts at 7:30 a.m., and the walk begins at 9.
The AHA encourages everyone to incorporate those four key areas in daily life, and the Heart Walk is a celebration of that year-round movement. Each year, about 10,000 people from the Gulf Coast area come together for the common goal of raising funds during a heart-healthy walk. Those funds go toward defeating the country’s No. 1 and No. 5 killers: heart disease and stroke.
According to the American Heart Association, contributions raised during previous Heart Walks have helped provide:
▪ CPR in Schools kits distributed to all Mississippi high schools
▪ 300 infant CPR kits donated to the neonatal intensive care unit at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport
▪ 200 blood pressure cuffs donated to Coastal Family Health Centers for patients who enrolled in the AHA Check Change Control program
▪ Three Teaching Gardens so children can learn the value of good eating habits
▪ About $3.8 million for heart disease and stroke research
To participate in this year’s Gulf Coast Heart Walk, visit www.2Heart.org and click onto Heart Walk at the top of the page. The site will list the heart walk(s) in your area and provide a link to register. You can start a team, join a team, or participate as an individual. For questions about the Heart Walk, contact Kerry Boylan, director of the 2017 Gulf Coast Heart Walk, at 228-604-5308 or Kerry.Boylan@heart.org, or Christin LeBoeuf, vice president of development, at 228-604-5307 or Christin.Leboeuf@heart.org.
