Get ready for gumbo — lots of gumbo — at the Biloxi Seafood Festival

Gumbo contest winners share their secrets The Sun Herald Gumbo Championship at the Biloxi Seafood Festival brought chefs together to compete for the title of Best in Show. The winning chefs talk about what makes their recipes special. The Sun Herald Gumbo Championship at the Biloxi Seafood Festival brought chefs together to compete for the title of Best in Show. The winning chefs talk about what makes their recipes special. John Fitzhugh Sun Herald

