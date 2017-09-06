Jason David and Sharon Hinkle get ready for a game of pickleball at the Donal Snyder Community Center in Biloxi.
Living

Pick a pickleball spot near you

By Tammy Smith

tmsmith@sunherald.com

September 06, 2017 12:00 AM

Pickleball is catching on across the Coast.

It is a sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis. It is played with a paddle and a plastic ball.

It is perfect for people in the senior age bracket.

Several venues on the Coast host matches:

▪  Donal Snyder Community Center, 2520 Pass Road, Biloxi, 228-388-1340; 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays.

▪  Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport; 228-868-5777; 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays and 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays.

▪  Lobouy Road Evacuation Shelter, 9509 Lobouy Road, Pass Christian, 228-365-5683; 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.

▪  Tennis courts, corner of Second Street and Fleitas, Pass Christian; 8:30 a.m. Saturdays.

There is no cost to play. Paddles are available for beginners, and it’s suitable for seniors.

Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1

