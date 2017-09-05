Have an hour to visit with seniors on Saturday? It’s in honor of Grandparents Day.

About 800 volunteers are being sought to spend one hour with a senior citizen during a community-wide Adopt A Grandparent Day on Saturday.
Volunteers are asked to set aside one hour at either 10 a.m. or 3 p.m. to visit senior citizens in 33 elder care facilities throughout the six-county South Mississippi region.
National Grandparents Day is Sunday.
The National Center for Health Statistics says 50 percent of nursing home residents have no close relatives and 46 percent have no living children. Many seniors, particularly those in nursing homes, feel lonely and isolated. Adopt A Grandparent Day was founded in 2014 to help change these statistics.
Volunteers may sign up at www.adoptagrandparentday.org. Donations also may be made via PayPal through the website.
Sponsorships, from $100 to $1,200, are also available to help promote the event and buy gift items for seniors. Details: Kathy Rogers at adoptagrandparentday@gmail.com or 228-206-5902.
Comments