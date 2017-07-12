Eight Days a Week

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon Monday for publication in Friday’s Marquee entertainment guide.
Friday
Second Friday Book Club
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603, Kiln. Free. Meets the second Friday of each month. Anyone interested in reading is welcome to attend. Books are chosen from the best sellers list that are available from the library. 228-255-1724. hancocklibraries.info
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Summer knitting classes
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave., Ocean Springs. Free. Friday knitting classes for beginners to advanced. Lots of free patterns and great ideas for other projects. No prerequisites but basic supplies needed: knitting needles and yarn. Registration required. 228-875-1193.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Ocean Springs Shuttle Tour
Islander Outfitters Tours & Travel, 929 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. $20 adult, $10 children under 8. Join Islander Outfitters Tours and Travel for a Cultural History Sightseeing Tour of Ocean Springs aboard the IO Shuttle Bus. Learn about the natural and cultural history of the city. Reservations required. 228-334-5466. www.islanderoutfitters.com
2:45 p.m.-4:45 p.m.
Junior Duck Stamp Art Exhibit
Pascagoula River Audubon Center, 5107 Arthur St., Moss Point. Opening reception for the winners of Mississippi’s Junior Duck Stamp Contest’ art exhibit in the Moss Point Fine Art Gallery. Culmination of the Junior Duck Stamp educational program that teaches wetland and waterfowl conservation to students in kindergarten through high school. Winners will be on display in the exhibit through July. 228-475-0825. pascagoulariver.audubon.org/events/junior-duck-stamp-art-exhibit-opening-reception
4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Sr. Follies Camp Performances
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $5. Join the kids from Sr. Follies Summer Acting Camp as they showcase their talents. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=july-2017-sr-follies-camp-performances
4:30 p.m.-5 p.m.
Murder Mystery Theater
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57, Vancleave. No charge. Join other adults at the Vancleave Library for “Next of Kin” Murder Mystery Theater. Big Daddy Sugarbaker has been murdered. Be the detective and uncover who-dun-it. Refreshments provided by the Friends of the Library. Win prizes. www.JGRLS.org
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Brett Phillips Bobblehead Giveaway
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $7 - $50. Biloxi Shuckers vs. Birmingham Barons. Brett Phillips and the Possum Laughing Bobblehead giveaway. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the first 1,500 fans will receive a bobblehead. Seat Belt Awareness Night at MGM Park in partnership with the K&J Foundation. 228-233-3465. https://www1.ticketmaster.com/biloxi-shuckers-vs-birmingham-barons-biloxi-mississippi-07-14-2017/event/1B005258A36F59B9?artisti
6:35 p.m.-9:35 p.m.
Beauvoir’s Cemetery Tales
Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $5, free for children under 5. Actors will portray Mrs. Sarah Elizabeth May, Mr. John May, Eva McDaniels, Mrs. Mary Anne Fuller, Mr. Wood, and the Unknown Confederate Soldier. Ongoing tours every 20 minutes until 9 p.m. 228-388-4400. visitbeauvoir.org
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College - Jefferson Davis Campus, 2226 Switzer Road, Gulfport. $13; seniors, military & LMDC members: $10; students: $7. Disney’s tale comes to life with WINGS Performing Arts. In the Fine Arts Auditorium 228-896-3355. www.lmdc.org/wings-performances
7 p.m.-9 p.m. July 14 and 15; 2 p.m.-5 p.m. July 16
Cemetery Tales
Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $5; children under 5 free. Actors will portray Mr. & Mrs. May, Eva McDaniels, Mary Anne Fuller, Mr. Wood and the Unknown Confederate Soldier in the Confederate Cemetery. 228-388-4400. visitbeauvoir.org
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Board Games for Adults
Mockingbird Cafe, 110 S. Second St., Bay St. Louis. Free. Spend a relaxed, fun Friday evening playing adult board games. We have games, but bring your own if you like. Presented by the Hancock County Library.
5 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Pascagoula Movie Under the Stars
Beach Park, 600 City Park St., Pascagoula. Free. Concessions available for purchase. Bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket. Rain out location will be the Pascagoula Recreation Center. 228-938-2356.
8:15 p.m.
Deer Island Guided Kayak Tour
Islander Outfitters Tours & Travel, 929 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. $35 adult, $25 child under 12. Enjoy wildlife viewing with plenty of birding opportunities. Learn about the natural and cultural history of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Everything included: kayak, paddle, life vest, instruction, guide service. Reservations required. 228-334-5466. www.islanderoutfitters.com
9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Saturday
Around the World in Hour
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane, Gautier. Free. “Around the World in an Hour” every Saturday in June and July. Discover popular travel documentaries on the big screen. Refreshments provided.
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Comic Con 2017
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Family friendly event. Panels, exhibits, games, comics, trivia challenge, a costume contest and more. For more information, visit the event Facebook page by searching “HCLS ComicCon 2017.” 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
1 p.m.-7 p.m.
Learn Alterations
Sew Happy, 7198 Beatline Road, Long Beach. $50. Common alterations to trousers and jeans. First in a series of classes on basic alterations of ready-made clothes. Bring a pair of trousers or jeans in need of adjusting as examples for the whole class. Other supplies to bring: sewing machine, appropriate sewing needle for fabric type, marking utensil, measuring tape, seam rippers, pins, sewing scissors, thread scissors, matching thread. 228-206-6509. https://www.sewhappyonline.com/event/basic-alterations-lesson-one-trousers-and-blue-jeans/
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sr. Follies Camp Performances
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $5. Join the kids from Sr. Follies Summer Acting Camp as they showcase their talents. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=july-2017-sr-follies-camp-performances
12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.
Disabled American Veterans Welcome Home
Disabled American Veterans, 2600 23rd Ave., Gulfport. Bring a covered dish. Party at DAV5. 228-871-5463. www.facebook.com/DAV-Chapter-5-448022245289998
5 p.m.-9 p.m.
Meet the Spirits
Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $40. Meet the Spirits at Beauvoir is a ghost hunt that takes place on the Beauvoir property. Guests will be divided into groups and taken to the different “hot spots” on the property to meet the spirits. Locations include the main home and the cemetery. 228-388-4400. www.visitbeauvoir.org/ www.sparsparnormal.com
6 p.m.-1 a.m.
Author Pam Houston
Pass Books & Cat Island Coffeehouse, 300 E. Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. Free. Book talk and signing at Pass Christian Books. 228-222-4827. www.passbooksonline.com
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Fireworks & Christmas in July
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $7 - $50. Biloxi Shuckers vs. Birmingham Barons. Fireworks Saturday. During Christmas in July at MGM Park, contribute to toy drive benefiting the Uplift Foundation. Donate a gift at the gates to help Mississippi Gulf Coast children in need and receive a Shuckers Shop coupon. Wear Christmas attire to compete in the Best-Dressed Christmas Contest. 228-233-3465. https://www1.ticketmaster.com/biloxi-shuckers-vs-birmingham-barons-biloxi-mississippi-07-15-2017/event/1B005258A4015AA1?artisti
6:35 p.m.-9:35 p.m.
Farmers Market
Moss Point Welcome Center, 5500 Main St., Moss Point. Fresh produce and a mix of crafts, baked goods, live plants and more. www.cityofmosspoint.org
7 a.m.-11 a.m.
The Farmers Market at Long Beach
Farmers Market at Long Beach on the Town Green, Jeff Davis Ave. and 4th St., Long Beach. Local honey, local fruits and vegetables in season, jams, jellies, pickles, dip mixes, herbs, beeswax candles and lip balm, free-range chicken and duck eggs, frozen Cajun foods, goat’s milk soap, annual and perennial bedding plants, hanging baskets, breads, muffins, cookies, pastries and more. A State Certified Farmers Market. TFMatLongBeach@gmail.com. https://www.facebook.com/TFMatLongBeach/
8 a.m.-noon
Immunization Fair
Coastal Family Health Center, 735 Division St., Biloxi. Free. Receive required immunizations for school, health screenings and compliance form. Sponsored by Biloxi Excel by 5. www.excelby5.com/biloxi
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Long Beach Farmers Market
First United Methodist Church, 208 Pine St., Long Beach. State Certified Farmers Market featuring local, sustainable produce, baked goods dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey. www.longbeachfarmersmarket.org
8:30 a.m.-noon
Long Beach Farmers Market
Long Beach Farmers’ Market, 115 W. 1st St., Long Beach. Local produce, baked goods, dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey.
8:30 a.m.-noon
Sunday
Shuckers Game for Autism Awareness
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $16. Join the Mississippi Center for Autism and Related Developmental Disabilities at the MGM Park for a Biloxi Shuckers game against the Birmingham Barons to raise autism awareness. Pregame entertainment, specialty jersey auction. Purchase tickets at the Autism Center in D’Iberville, or at www.mscentersforautism.com 228-233-3465. www.mscentersforautism.com
4 p.m.-9 p.m.
Monday
High School Film Workshop
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Lights! Camera! Action! covers film scripting, directing, shooting, video editing and screening, taught by local film professor. Ends with a public viewing of the short films. Registration required: 228-452-4596. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Quilting Club
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57, Vancleave. Free. The Vancleave Quilting Bees meet Mondays. Anyone age 14 and up interested in quilting is invited to attend. www.jgrls.org
3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Military Monday at MGM Park
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $7 - $50. The Shuckers wear military-themed jerseys during each Monday home game to salute the sacrifices made by servicemen and women. All active and retired military will be able to purchase $7 Reserved Level tickets with valid ID. 228-233-3465. https://www1.ticketmaster.com/biloxi-shuckers-vs-birmingham-barons-biloxi-mississippi-07-17-2017/event/1B005258AF186691?artisti
6:35 p.m.-9:35 p.m.
Lotsa Legos
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave. Bring the kids to enjoy making their own creation with Legos. 228-467-9240
10:30 a.m.-noon
Tuesday
Beaded Jewelry Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $25 members, $35 nonmembers. Learn techniques to design and create jewelry using crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads; natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants. Tools and supplies are provided and included in the fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=beaded-jewelry-making
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
From Scratch
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $35. Menu includes fresh corn salad, whole roasted herb stuffed Cornish game hens with yellow squash cooked in butter, local French bread and strawberry mousse. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
4:30 p.m.-9 p.m.
Lotsa Legos
Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave. Bring the kids to enjoy making their own creation with Legos. 228-533-0755
10:30 a.m.-noon
Congo Drum, Dance Tour
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. The Imagination Tour transports the audience from New Orleans to Africa, South America and the Caribbean using their imagination, African drums, costumes and dances. Continues Pass Christian Library’s Community Evening Summer Series and part of the One Book, One Pass Program. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
7 p.m.-8 p.m.
Carolyn Haines
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90. Author Carolyn Haines guest speaker. Hancock County Library System’s Authors & Characters @ Your Library program. She will discuss her newest book “The House of Memory.” Lunch is available for $10 for the program, payable at the door. Reservations required: 228-467-5282.
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Todd Oliver & Friends
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $10 student. Irving, with a little help from his friend ventriloquist Todd Oliver, is going to talk up a storm. If you ever wondered how a dog looks at life, this little home raised companion is going to give it to you straight from the dog’s mouth. A Top 4 finalist on “America’s Got Talent.” 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=july-2017-todd-oliver-friends
7 p.m.-8:15 p.m.
Wednesday
Lymphedema Education
Singing River Health System Neuroscience Center, 3603 Bienville Boulevard, Ocean Springs. Free. A certified lymphedema specialist reviews lymphedema signs and symptons and how to manage them. 228-818-9620. www.singingriverhealthsystem.com/services/cancer/support-groups/
4 p.m.-4:45 p.m.
Art and Appetizers
Pass Christian Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. A local artist will lead a painting class; students take home their works. Refreshments served. No experience required. The class is open to adults. Class size is limited, and supplies provided; registration required: 452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
6:30 p.m.
Coloring Night for Grownups
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90. Free. Relax and create. Coloring sheets and pencils available, but if you have your favorites, bring them.
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Thursday
3rd Thursday Bicycle Ride and Dine
Harper McCaughan Town Green, 301 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. Free. Community ride open to everyone, Easy 5-mile loop through downtown Long Beach followed by optional Dutch treat dinner stop at end of ride. Helmets and bike required. 228-297-6166.
6 p.m.
Catch More Fish with Science
Gulf Coast Research Laboratory, 703 E. Beach Drive, Ocean Springs. $30. Capt. Ronnie Daniels of Fisherman Guide Service and Trevor Moncrief, USM Gulf Coast Research Laboratory, give you the scoop on speckled trout. Chef-prepared dishes featuring speckled trout will follow. gcrl.usm.edu/mec/fishing.seminars.php
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
“All Shook Up”
Center Stage Theatre, 2670 Rue Palafox, Biloxi. $19.50 - $22.50. A jukebox musical with Elvis Presley music and with a book by Joe DiPietro. It’s 1955, and into a square little town somewhere in the Midwest rides a guitar-playing roustabout who changes everything and everyone he meets. Directed by Chuck White. 228-388-6258. centerstagebiloxi.org
7:30 p.m. July 20-22; 2 p.m. July 23; 7:30 p.m. July 25-28
Oil Painting with Frank Janca
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $235. Learn fundamentals of oil painting or explore advanced techniques. All experience levels. Class will focus on a variety of subject matter. Registration required: georgeohr.org or 228-374-5547. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
9:30 a.m.-noon
Songs & Stories Radio Show
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Chris and Camille Wallin special performance. His songwriting credits include “Don’t Blink” (Kenny Chesney), “Speed” and “Something to be Proud Of” (Montgomery Gentry) and “People Loving People” (Garth Brooks). 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
7 p.m.
All the Water in the World
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Miss. 603. Free A presentation by Bayou Town Productions on how pollution impacts a community’s environment. Funded in part by a grant from the U.S. Environmental Agency to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. 228-255-1724
10:30 a.m.
Friday
Kids Create!
East Hancock County Library, 4545 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead. Bring the kids to create their own design with a buffet of craft supplies. 228-255-4800. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Borgen Project Information Event
Gulfport Public Library, 1708 25th Ave., Gulfport. Information event on internship and volunteer opportunities with The Borgen Project, a nonprofit organization advocating for stronger legislation to put an end to global poverty. 228-871-7171.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third Fridays
Downtown Pascagoula, Delmas Avenue, Pascagoula. Third Fridays features live music, local artist, activities, and community partner booths. Downtown stores and restaurants are open with sales and specials.
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Cinema by the Shore
Jones Park, Jones Park Drive, Gulfport. Free. Cinema by the Shore 2017 - Jones Park; Pre-activities start at 6:30 p.m.; movie (“The Secret Life of Pets”) starts at 8 p.m. Free event. www.gulfport-ms.gov
8 p.m.-10 p.m.
