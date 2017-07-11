Caturday Brunch will benefit kitties tastefully

As the local feline population grows, a summer soiree will benefit kitties awaiting homes at the Humane Society of South Mississippi.
Caturday Brunch, from 10 a.m. to noon July 22 at The Chimneys restaurant in Gulfport, will feature live music, a gourmet brunch buffet, cat-themed cocktails and lawn games, said HSSM Development Manager Katie King.
“This is our second annual brunch,” she said. The Chimneys is at 1640 E. Beach Blvd., Gulfport.
Singer Jesse Hill will provide contemporary and jazz music for enjoying the event in style. In addition, a drawing will feature a wine package.
Tickets, at $25 each, include the brunch buffet and two drinks, and there will be a cash bar. Children are welcomed at the event. Tickets are available at www.501auctions.com/caturday. Drawing tickets at $10 each or $20 for three, are available at https://hssm.org/promotion/caturday-brunch-at-the-chimneys/
HSSM continues to see an influx of cats and kittens, King said.
“We’re still inundated with cats and kittens, so we’ve extended our adoptions special to throughout the month of July,” she said. “That’s $5 each to adopt cats and kittens with a $5 tag fee.”
HSSM, at 2615 25th Ave., Gulfport, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for adoptions. For more information, call 863-3354 or visit hssm.org to see currently available pets.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
