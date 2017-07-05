Get involved in senior center programs

Both community centers, for residents of all ages, and senior centers, designed specifically for the needs of older adults, can offer programs for seniors. Check with your local center to see what their offerings are.
George County
George County Senior Center, 7102 Miss. 198 East, Lucedale; 601-947-2162
Hancock County
Bay St. Louis Senior Center, 601 Bookter St., Bay St. Louis; 228-467-9292
Harrison County
Charles L. Walker Senior Center, 4020 8th St., Gulfport; 228-575-4535
C.R. "Red" Barnett Senior Center, 10450 Lamey Bridge Road, D'Iberville; 228-392-9988
Donal Snyder Community Center, 2520 Pass Road, Biloxi; 228-388-1360
Frances Fredericks Senior Complex, 3312 MLK Blvd., Gulfport; 228-868-8416
Long Beach Senior Activity Center, 20257 Daughtery Road, Long Beach; 228-868-7517
Lyman Senior Center, 14592 County Farm Road, Gulfport; 228-832-2606
Pass Christian Senior Center, 315 Clark Ave., Pass Christian; 228-452-3314
Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport; 228-868-5777
Woolmarket Prime of Life Center, 16320 Old Woolmarket Road, Woolmarket; 228-396-3228
Jackson County
Jackson County Civic Action Committee, 5343 Jefferson St., Moss Point; 228-769-3292
Ocean Springs Senior Center, 514 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs; 228-872-3653
Pascagoula Senior Center, 1912 Live Oak Ave., Pascagoula; 228-769-8329
Pearl River County
Senior Center of South Pearl River County, 45 El Patch Parkway, Picayune; 601-798-9892
Raine Community Center, 504 Raine St., Poplarville; 601-795-0871
Stone County
Ferris B. O'Neal Senior Center, 1240 Magnolia Drive South, Wiggins; 601-528-5952
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
