Eight days a week

Friday
Summer knitting classes
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave., Ocean Springs. Free. Friday knitting classes for beginners to advanced. Free patterns, ideas for other projects. No prerequisites; basic supplies needed: knitting needles, yarn. Registration required: 228-875-1193.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Lion King Jr.
Gulfport Little Theatre, 2600 13th Ave., Gulfport. $15. Disney’s classic story comes to life on stage. For reservations call 228-864-7983 or visit gulfportlittletheatre.org. www.gulfportlittletheatre.net/
7:30 p.m.
Friday-night Dinner Dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Dinner $6, dance $10. Fridays in May and June. Dinner at 7:30, casual-dress dance follows. 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.-10:15 p.m.
Italian Games Night
St. Mary Catholic Church 8343 Woolmarket Road, Biloxi. Gulf Coast Italian American Cultural Society presents an evening of Italian games. Bocce at 4:30 p.m., Italian Potluck Dinner at 6 p.m. along with Italian beer, music, tarentella dance lessons, Tombola (Italian bingo) and more. RSVP 228-297-0060 or 228-365-2769.
4:30-6 p.m., 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Volunteer Breakfast
American Red Cross, 612 E. Pass Road, Gulfport. Free; ages 16 and up. Monthly volunteer breakfast; hear volunteer opportunities with the Red Cross. 228-896-4511.
10 a.m.-noon
Saturday
Around the World in Hour
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane, Gautier. Free. “Around the World in an Hour” every Saturday in June and July. Discover popular travel documentaries on the big screen. Refreshments provided.
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
July 1 Fireworks
Biloxi Schooner Pier Complex, 367 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $40 adults; $20 children (3-12). Sail aboard a Biloxi Schooner and watch the fireworks on Back Bay on July 1 between the Scarlet Pearl and IP Casino. Welcome to bring food and refreshments aboard; ice chests and ice provided. 228-435-6320. www.maritimemuseum.org
6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Farmers Market
Moss Point Welcome Center, 5500 Main St., Moss Point. Fresh produce and a mix of crafts, baked goods, live plants and more. www.cityofmosspoint.org
7 a.m.-11 a.m.
Farmers Market at Long Beach
Farmers Market at Long Beach, 310 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. Local honey, local fruits and vegetables in season, jams, jellies, pickles, dip mixes, herbs, beeswax candles and lip balm, free-range chicken and duck eggs, frozen Cajun foods, goat’s milk soap, annual and perennial bedding plants, hanging baskets, breads, muffins, cookies, pastries and more. A State Certified Farmers Market. TFMatLongBeach@gmail.com. https://www.facebook.com/TFMatLongBeach/
8 a.m.-noon
Long Beach Farmers Market
First United Methodist Church, 208 Pine St., Long Beach. State Certified Farmers Market featuring local, sustainable produce, baked goods dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey. www.longbeachfarmersmarket.org
8:30 a.m.-noon
Faces and Places
The Art House, 921 Cash Alley, Ocean Springs. Opening reception for joint show of paintings by Rita Meadows and Joyce King. Show hangs through July 28.
Noon-3 p.m.
Monday
Jackson County Republican Women’s Club
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College-Jackson County Campus, 2300 U.S. 90, Gautier. The Jackson County Republican Women’s Club meets the first Monday of each month at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College-Jackson County Campus, Gautier. The public is invited. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the program at noon. Email jcrw1@hotmail.com for more info. 228-497-9602.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Quilting Club
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Miss. 57. Free. The Vancleave Quilting Bees meet Mondays. Anyone age 14 and up interested in quilting is invited to attend. www.jgrls.org
3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Tuesday
Beaded Jewelry Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $25 members, $35 nonmembers. Learn techniques to design and create jewelry using crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads; natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants. Tools and supplies provided and included in fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. No class July 4. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=beaded-jewelry-making
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Wheel throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student, $20 materials fee. A six-week introductory pottery class for ages 13 and up. Class size limited. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Biloxi Shuckers
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $7-$22, not including Ticketmaster fees. 228-233-3465.
6:35 p.m.
July 4 schooner sail
Biloxi Schooner Pier Complex, 367 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $40 adults, $20 children (3-12). Sail aboard a Biloxi Schooner on July 4. Go sailing and then sail back behind Deer Island to watch the fireworks. Food and refreshments welcomed aboard; ice chests and ice provided. 228-435-6320. www.maritimemuseum.org
7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Knitting 101
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Knitting for older children, teens and adults on Wednesdays through July 12. Knitting needles and yarn available for those who don’t have supplies. Details: passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
2 p.m.-3 p.m.
Intermediate Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student, $20 materials fee. Focuses on throwing larger pieces, making handles, spouts and lidded vessels. Fee includes instruction, glazing, firing costs, bag of clay. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free to play and provides great exercise for seniors and competition for skilled players. 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Thursday
Steampunk Emojis
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. With artist John Walrod. Part of the Art for Youth’s Sake series for youth ages 12 to 18. Registration required: 228-452-4596. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
‘Nine to Five’ auditions
Bay St. Louis Little Theatre, 398 Blaize Ave., Bay St. Louis. Free. Casting for adults: nine females and eight males. Cold readings from the script. Show opens Sept. 15. Details: 228-467-9024 or 504-453-4888. 228-467-9024. info@bsllt.org
6:30 p.m.
Friday
Art reception
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. The 2017 Art for Youth Sake is showcasing the teens’ art from the program with an exhibit and reception. Hors d’oeuvres will be served. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Jurassic Quest
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $20-$30; for the whole family. Over 80 life-size animatronic dinosaurs. Featuring realistic scenes, activities for kids of all ages and a Dino Bounce area. 228-594-3700.
8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Cemetery Tales
Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $5; children under 5 free. Actors will portray Mr. & Mrs. May, Eva McDaniels, Mary Anne Fuller, Mr. Wood and the Unknown Confederate Soldier in the Confederate Cemetery. 228-388-4400. visitbeauvoir.org
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
