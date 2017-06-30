Change to Eden has a new album titled ‘Odyssey’

For 37 years, Change to Eden has never stopped making music, and their latest album, “Odyssey,” is a collection that puts a new twist on the band’s sound.
The band has seen member changes at many points in their existence.
Vocalist Mark Smith and drummer Forrest “By Tor’ Miller are the remaining original members. Guitarists Gary Smith and Guy Walker are longtime members. A recent addition to the band is bassist Steve Florczykowski.
The members are spread out from coast to coast with two in Georgia, one in California and two on the Gulf Coast. Yet, they get together at least four times a year at Mark Smith’s house in Marietta, Ga., to spend a month recording.
In a telephone interview with Sun Herald, Mark Smith said spending that time together in a comfortable setting makes for a very “organic” feel.
The band spent five months recording “Odyssey” at Mark Smith’s home studio. It was recorded in analog and converted to digital.
The album began more than four years ago with a handful of songs started by Gary.
When all the guys got together, they wrote until they had a total of 25 songs, and then chose 12 for the album.
The songs have a different feel from past CTE albums. Mark Smith said the collection is “like a long-lost diary of stories that needed to be told.”
“All the songs are far more powerful,” he said. “We were hoping to achieve this. Everyone contributed, even on the lyrics.”
As always, the lyrics are deep and have an uplifting delivery. While they’re open to interpretation, Mark said there is a song about an artist in high school who feels he is “transparent” to those around him, but still retains his self-worth.
Another track is an homage to the clubs where the band played in their early days — specifically Shy-Anne Social Club, Two-Timers and the Crazy Horse.
The band has two new videos “Walking To The Fall” and “The Lesson.”
Both can be seen on the band’s YouTube Channel.
Digital versions of the album are available at iTunes, Spotify and other online sites.
The band doesn’t have tour dates lined up, but they hope to do a show in Biloxi or Ocean Springs about the end of the year. They also have 20 songs written for their next album.
