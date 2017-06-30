Mary Wilson of the Supremes headlines Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort on Sunday and Monday

Founding member of the Supremes Mary Wilson will headline three live shows at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort, 9380 Central Ave., D’Iberville, on Sunday and Monday.
Wilson, a native of Greenville, is a founding member of the world’s most famous female trio — The Supremes. With 12 No. 1 hits from 1964 to 1969, the soulful sounds of her voice are still heard regularly over today’s airwaves.
She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, and she continues touring today.
Singing in Command Performances for the Royal family in England and Sweden, Mary continues a proud tradition of bringing the unique Motown sound to the entire world.
Shows are Sunday at 7 p.m., and Monday at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. in The Strand Event Center.
Tickets are $40 each, and may be purchased through Scarlet Treasures Gift Shop, via the Call Center at 888-752-9772, or online at scarletpearlcasino.com.
