Miss New South Callie Brown of Lucedale competes in lifestyle/swimwear on Thursday, the second of three nights of preliminary competition in the Miss Mississippi Pageant at the Vicksburg Convention Center in Vicksburg, Miss. CHRIS TODD Special to the Sun Herald

June 23, 2017 8:55 AM

Checkout Thursday night’s Miss Mississippi swimsuit and talent winners

Miss Mississippi contestants competed in the second of three nights of preliminary competition Thursday night in Vicksburg.

Thursday’s winners:

Swimsuit

▪ Miss Parade of Beauties Blair Wortsmith

Talent

For the second night, there was a tie in the talent competition:

▪ Miss Red Carpet City Kaci Bryant

▪ Miss Vicksburg Anne Elizabeth Buys, who also tied for talent in Wednesday’s competition.

Friday night is the third round of preliminary comptetion and Saturday night will be the final night when a new Miss Mississippi is crowned.

It will be broadcast locally on WLOX at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Miss Mississippi 2017

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Tune in: WLOX

