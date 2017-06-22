See who won Wednesday’s first round of Miss Mississippi 2017 perleminary competition

Miss New South Callie Brown of Lucedale walks onto the stage to talk about her platform on Wednesday, June 21, the first of three nights of preliminary competition in the Miss Mississippi Pageant at the Vicksburg Convention Center in Vicksburg.
Emcee and former Miss Mississippi and Miss America 1980 Cheryl Prewitt Salem waves to the crowd on Wednesday, June 21, the first of three nights of preliminary competition in the Miss Mississippi Pageant at the Vicksburg Convention Center in Vicksburg.
Miss Heart of Dixie Allison Judge of Ocean Springs is introduced on Wednesday, June 21, the first of three nights of preliminary competition in the Miss Mississippi Pageant at the Vicksburg Convention Center in Vicksburg.
Miss Mississippi 2016 Laura Lee Lewis (silver gown) sings while surrounded by Miss Mississippi contestants including Miss University of Southern Mississippi Kaelyn Wolfe (fifth from right) of PIcayune on Wednesday, June 21, the first of three nights of preliminary competition in the Miss Mississippi Pageant at the Vicksburg Convention Center in Vicksburg.
Miss New South Callie Brown of Lucedale competes in evening wear on Wednesday, June 21, the first of three nights of preliminary competition in the Miss Mississippi Pageant at the Vicksburg Convention Center in Vicksburg.
Miss New South Callie Brown of Lucedale (right) answers her on-stage question from Miss Mississippi 2006 Taryn Foshee on Wednesday, June 21, the first of three nights of preliminary competition in the Miss Mississippi Pageant at the Vicksburg Convention Center in Vicksburg.
Miss Heart of Dixie Allison Judge of Ocean Springs competes in talent on Wednesday, June 21, the first of three nights of preliminary competition in the Miss Mississippi Pageant at the Vicksburg Convention Center in Vicksburg.
Miss Miss Heartland Caitlyn Olson of Gulfport competes in talent on Wednesday, June 21, the first of three nights of preliminary competition in the Miss Mississippi Pageant at the Vicksburg Convention Center in Vicksburg.
Miss Mississippi 2016 Laura Lee Lewis (center) sings with the Magnolia Princesses on Wednesday, June 21, the first of three nights of preliminary competition in the Miss Mississippi Pageant at the Vicksburg Convention Center in Vicksburg.
Miss Pearl River Valley Katelyn Perry of Gulfport competes in lifestyle/swimwear on Wednesday, June 21, the first of three nights of preliminary competition in the Miss Mississippi Pageant at the Vicksburg Convention Center in Vicksburg.
Miss University of Southern Mississippi Kaelyn Wolfe of Picayune competes in lifestyle/swimwear on Wednesday, June 21, the first of three nights of preliminary competition in the Miss Mississippi Pageant at the Vicksburg Convention Center in Vicksburg.
Miss Pine Belt Lizzy Wicks of Ocean Springs competes in lifestyle/swimwear on Wednesday, June 21, the first of three nights of preliminary competition in the Miss Mississippi Pageant at the Vicksburg Convention Center in Vicksburg.
Miss Mississippi 2016 Laura Lee Lewis (teal gown) sings ‘Unforgetable’ while surrounded by former Miss Mississippis on Wednesday, June 21, the first of three nights of preliminary competition in the Miss Mississippi Pageant at the Vicksburg Convention Center in Vicksburg.
