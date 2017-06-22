Miss Heart of Dixie Allison Judge of Ocean Springs does the ‘dab’ with her Magnolia Princesses after her talent performance on Wednesday, June 21, the first of three nights of preliminary competition in the Miss Mississippi Pageant at the Vicksburg Convention Center in Vicksburg.
Miss Heart of Dixie Allison Judge of Ocean Springs does the ‘dab’ with her Magnolia Princesses after her talent performance on Wednesday, June 21, the first of three nights of preliminary competition in the Miss Mississippi Pageant at the Vicksburg Convention Center in Vicksburg. CHRIS TODD CHRIS TODD
Miss Heart of Dixie Allison Judge of Ocean Springs does the ‘dab’ with her Magnolia Princesses after her talent performance on Wednesday, June 21, the first of three nights of preliminary competition in the Miss Mississippi Pageant at the Vicksburg Convention Center in Vicksburg. CHRIS TODD CHRIS TODD

Living

June 22, 2017 10:30 AM

See who won Wednesday’s first round of Miss Mississippi 2017 perleminary competition

By Scott Hawkins

schawkins@sunherald.com

Miss Mississippi Scholarship Pageant kicked off Wednesday with the first night of preliminary competition in Vicksburg.

The winners:

Talent

There was a tie in the talent competition, according to Miss Mississippi Scholarship Pageant Press Chairman Lori Burke, and both won a $500 scholarship.

▪ Miss Meridian Tanner Fant, a dance student at University of Alabama performed a lyrical dance to “Titanium”

▪ Miss Dixie Holly Harrington sang a vocal arrangement of “My Man”

Swimsuit

The winner of the swimsuit competition won a $400 scholarship:

▪ Miss Vicksburg Elizabeth Buys, who was last year’s first-runner up and is a student at Mississippi State University.

Two more nights of preliminary competition remain until the final night of competition in Vicksburg at 8 p.m. Saturday, which can be viewed locally on WLOX.

Scott Hawkins: 228-896-2424, @ScottHawkins4

Miss Mississippi 2017

When: Saturday 8 p.m.

Tune in: WLOX

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tour a historic home on Scenic Drive in Pass Christian

Tour a historic home on Scenic Drive in Pass Christian 0:48

Tour a historic home on Scenic Drive in Pass Christian
How to Make a Landmass Burger 2:06

How to Make a Landmass Burger
Tips on how to stay fit after retirement 0:54

Tips on how to stay fit after retirement

View More Video