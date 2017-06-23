Coast actors host benefit for fallen thespian Rick Amos

The coast theater community will come together to honor one of their fellow thespians who recently died, with a tribute to his memory and a benefit for his family.
Although the performance, a one-night show featuring special guests of Coast performers, celebrities and Rick Amos’ good friends, is one night only Saturday and the proceeds and donations from the evening of juke joint music and other surprises will benefit Amos’ family and help cover his final expenses.
Titled “Rick’s Speakeasy,” the show will be presented at Center Stage on 2670 Rue Palafox, Biloxi, with Master of Ceremonies Tabari Daniels and special guests to include recording artist LeKeisha Cotton, Amelia Cooper, Karen Sock, Phyllis Durr, Elizabeth Hart, Mary Jackson, Judge Gaston Hewes, Biloxi Little Theater’s cast from “Gleeful,” Scott Henry, Dr. John Mckee, Bruce Johnson, Karen Abernathy, performers from Gulfport Little Theater, David Delk Tim Rabourn and more.
There will be raffle prizes all night, a split the pot, and four ticket options starting at $25 running up to $50 for a ticket and other benefits, the $50 amount to include entry plus 4 drink tickets, VIP seating and 2 Center Stage show tickets for the upcoming season. Only 40 VIP tickets will be sold. Donations are greatly appreciated from those who can attend and from those who cannot.
Amos appeared in productions at Biloxi Little Theatre, Center Stage, Gulfport Little Theatre and Bay St. Louis Little Theatre in such plays as “The Rocky Horror Show,” “A Raisin In The Sun,” “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “Inherit the Wind,” “Fences,” “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and “Driving Miss Daisy,” among others.
Amos was well-liked, and his appearance in a show practically guaranteed a sell-out.
His popularity was reflected by the fact his recent funeral drew over 500 mourners.
“When I think about Rick,” said Gary Taylor, Coast actor and director, “I think about his smile and his laugh. He had a laugh that could fill every inch of a room. He was genuine, an upright man of tremendous integrity, and he had a big heart, especially for social justice and area youth. I’ll miss him, both on stage and off.”
Rick’s Speakeasy
Presented by: Friends of the late-Rick Amos
Where: Center Stage Theatre in Biloxi 2670 Rue Palafox, Biloxi
Show times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Saturday. One time only
Synopsis: Many theatre people who performed with the late-Rick Amos, who recently lost his battle with cancer, are coming together along with his friends for a fundraiser in his memory. The show will be like a sneak down to Rick’s Speakeasy for a night of hot juke joint music, and a few surprises.
Starring: Hosted by Tabari Daniels, special guests include recording artist LeKeisha Cotten, Amelia Cooper, Phyllis Durr, Elizabeth Hart, Rebecca and Sean Harding, Judge Gaston Hewes, Biloxi Little Theatre’s cast from “Gleeful,” Bruce Johnson, Emily Barnes/Gulfport Little Theatre, Scott Henry, Dr. John McKee, Karen Abernathy, Mary Jackson, Tim Raborn, David Delk and
More. (Performers are subject to change).
Tickets: Four ticket options: $25 general admission; $30 general admission plus one drink ticket; $40 VIP seating ticket plus one drink ticket; $50 VIP seating ticket, four drink tickets, plus two center stage show tickets (any show during the 2017-2018 season; only 40 VIP tickets will be sold).
Information and Tickets: www.centerstagebiloxi.org or call 228-388-6258
