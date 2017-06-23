Eight days a week

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon Monday for publication in Friday’s Marquee entertainment guide.
Friday
‘Tom Sawyer’
Center Stage Theatre, 2670 Rue Palafox, Biloxi. $7 per seat. Children’s production of the Chuck White adaptation of “Tom Sawyer.” 228-388-6258. centerstagebiloxi.org
10 a.m., 1 p.m.
Summer knitting classes
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave., Ocean Springs. Free. Friday knitting classes for beginners to advanced. Lots of free patterns and great ideas for other projects. No prerequisites but basic supplies needed: knitting needles and yarn. Registration required. 228-875-1193.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Jr. Follies Camp Performances
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $5. Join the kids from Jr. Follies Summer Acting Camp as they showcase their talents. All welcomed. Details: 228-818-2878.
4:30 p.m.-5 p.m.
Mississippi Braves at Biloxi Shuckers
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $7-$22, not including Ticketmaster fees. 228-233-3465.
6:35 p.m.
Dangerous Curves, Russell Necaise
Lyman Senior Citizen Center, 14592 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $6. Country Western senior dance. lymancenter@co.harrison.ms.us
7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Lion King Jr.
Gulfport Little Theatre, 2600 13th Ave., Gulfport. $15. Disney’s classic story comes to life on stage. For reservations call 228-864-7983 or visit gulfportlittletheatre.org 228-864-7983. www.gulfportlittletheatre.net/
7:30 p.m.
Friday-night dinner dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Dinner $6, dance $10. Fridays in May and June. Dinner at 7:30, casual-dress dance follows. 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.-10:15 p.m.
‘Mr. Marmalade’
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $15. This is an R-rated performance, intended for adult audiences. Written by Noah Haidle. It’s a very grown-up play about playing grown-up. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=june-2017-mr-marmalade
8 p.m.
Saturday
Around the World in Hour
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane, Gautier. Free. “Around the World in an Hour” every Saturday in June and July. Discover popular travel documentaries on the big screen. Refreshments provided.
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Fairy Houses for Adults
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave., Ocean Springs. Free. Up-cycled fairy house crafting. Use paint and odds and ends. Supplies provided; feel free to bring your own bits and baubles. Registration required. Friends of the library will provide refreshments. 228-875-1193.
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
‘Beauty and the Beast’ celebration
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $25. Dress in your favorite royal attire for an elegant time featuring songs from the Beast, Chuck Wagner, original cast member of Disney’s Broadway “Beauty and the Beast” and characters from the upcoming summer WINGS production. Learn to waltz, enjoy elegant snacks, storytime, crown making, photo booth and much more. Carriage rides 10 a.m. to noon and 4 to 7 p.m. for an additional charge. Performances will be 10 a.m. and 1, 4, and 7 p.m. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
10 a.m.-11:15 a.m.
Bibletones Quartet
Orange Grove Lyman Community Center, 13472 U.S. 49 North, Gulfport. Free, but an offering will be received. The sheriff’s annual Gospel Sing presents the Bibletones Quartet 45th annual Homecoming, featuring the Bibletones, The Dixie Echoes, The Original Florida Boys, The Diamonds and special guest Trent Lott. Proceeds benefit the Good News Jail Ministry. 228-831-0701.
6 p.m.
Farmers Market
Moss Point Welcome Center, 5500 Main St., Moss Point. Fresh produce and a mix of crafts, baked goods, live plants and more. www.cityofmosspoint.org
7 a.m.-11 a.m.
Rick’s Speakeasy
Center Stage Theatre, 2670 Rue Palafox, Biloxi. $25 - $50. A fundraiser in memory of Rick Amos. Hosted by Tabari Daniels, special guests include LeKeisha Cotten, Amelia Cooper, Phyllis Durr, Elizabeth Hart, Rebecca and Sean Harding, Gaston Hewes, Biloxi Little Theatre’s cast from “Gleeful,” Bruce Johnson, Emily Barnes/Gulfport Little Theatre, Scott Henry, John McKee, Karen Abernathy, Mary Jackson, Tim Raborn and David Delk (subject to change). 228-388-6258. www.CenterStageBiloxi.org
7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
The Farmers Market at Long Beach
Farmers Market at Long Beach, 310 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. Local honey, local fruits and vegetables in season, jams, jellies, pickles, dip mixes, herbs, beeswax candles and lip balm, free-range chicken and duck eggs, frozen Cajun foods, goat’s milk soap, annual and perennial bedding plants, hanging baskets, breads, muffins, cookies, pastries and more. State Certified Farmers Market. TFMatLongBeach@gmail.com. https://www.facebook.com/TFMatLongBeach/
8 a.m.-noon
Scrapin the Coast
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $15. Scrapin the Coast is the largest car, truck and bike show in the South. 228-594-3700. www.scrapinthecoast.com
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Long Beach Farmers Market
First United Methodist Church, 208 Pine St., Long Beach. State Certified Farmers Market featuring local produce, baked goods dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey. www.longbeachfarmersmarket.org
8:30 a.m.-noon
Long Beach Farmers Market
Long Beach Farmers’ Market, 115 W. 1st St., Long Beach. Local, sustainable produce, baked goods, dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey.
8:30 a.m.-noon
Wire Jewelry Workshop
Walter Anderson Museum of Art, 510 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. $200. In two-day, intensive workshop, make a bracelet, pendant and time permitting, a simple ring. Tools, copper wire and some beads will be furnished, or bring your own tools, wire, beads, gemstones. Email educate@walterandersonmuseum.org to reserve your spot. 228-872-3164. www.walterandersonmuseum.org
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Monday
History of Wittmanns of Pass Christian
Pass Christian Historical Society, 201 E. Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. $10 for members, $12 for nonmembers. Pass Christian Historical Society monthly luncheon. Casey Wittmann will lead a panel discussion about the history of the Wittmann family of Pass Christian. Call 228-452-7254 or email president@passhistory.org to make reservations. Proceeds benefit Pass Christian Historical Society. www.passhistory.org
Noon-1:30 p.m.
Quilting Club
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Miss. 57, Vancleave. Free. The Vancleave Quilting Bees meet Mondays. Anyone age 14 and up interested in quilting is invited to attend. www.jgrls.org
3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Wolf River Canoe Tour
Islander Outfitters Tours & Travel, 929 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. $50 per adult, $40 per child under 12. A professional guide or naturalist will lead and talk about the cultural and natural history of the river. Everything included: canoe, paddle, life vest, instructions, guide service. All skill levels and all ages. Reservations needed. 228-334-5466. www.islanderoutfitters.com
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Tuesday
Beaded Jewelry Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $25 members, $35 nonmembers. Learn techniques to design and create jewelry using crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads; natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants. Tools and supplies are provided and included in the fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. No class July 4. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=beaded-jewelry-making
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Chevron: Building Communities
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St., Moss Point. no charge. Amy Brandenstein, Chevron community affairs, will speak on the efforts made by the Chevron Refinery to build the community. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Moss Point Library. www.jgrls.org
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Wheel throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student, $20 materials fee. A six-week introductory pottery class for ages 13 and up. Class size limited. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Mississippi Snakes
Randolph Center, 315 Clark Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Terry Vandeventer, The Snake Man, will present live snakes as well as facts on them, with emphasis on native Deep South snakes. harrison.lib.ms.us
7 p.m.-8 p.m.
Wednesday
Knitting 101
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Knitting for older children, teens and adults on Wednesdays through July 12. Knitting needles and yarn available for those who don’t have supplies. Details: passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
2 p.m.-3 p.m.
Intermediate Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student, $20 materials fee. Focuses on throwing larger pieces, making handles, spouts, and lidded vessels. Fee includes instruction, glazing, firing costs and bag of clay. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free to play and provides great exercise for seniors and competition for skilled players. 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Pizza Chat
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. The Pass Christian Library hosts pizza and discussion of the book “The Fire This Time: A New Generation Speaks About Race” by Jesmyn Ward, the selection for 2017 One Book One Pass program. Copies of the book are available at the library. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
EmployAbility Job Fair
Orange Grove Lyman Community Center, 13472 U.S. 49 North, Gulfport. Job fair to promote hiring of Mississippians with disabilities. 228-831-0701.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday
Nutrition program
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. Free. Sheran Watkins, Mississippi extension agent, will speak on the importance of good nutrition as we age. Open to all churches coastwide. 228-863-0047.
Noon-12:45 p.m.
Artist Trading Cards
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Part of the Art for Youth’s Sake series sponsored by Pass Christian Public Library and Pass Christian Art Association. Artist Micky Arnold will lead this class for youth ages 12-18. Enrollment limited; call the Pass Christian Library at 228-452-4596 to register. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Essential Oils for Summer
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Highway 57, Vancleave. free; $5 to make a sample. Adults may learn how to use essential oils for sunscreen, sunburn, insect repellent, and more. Those attending may choose to create a sample and make-and-take an oil for $5 (optional). Preregistration required: 826-5857. www.jgrls.org
4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Build Better Flower Pot
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., St. Martin. Free. Decorate a flower pot with nail polish, creating a marbled effect. Supplies furnished by the Friends of the Library. Seating is limited; registration required: 392-3250. 228-392-3250.
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
From Scratch Cooking Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members:$35, nonmembers $45. A from-scratch class that will teach you new skills and recipes. Sponsored by Deep South Culinary Adventures with Julian Brunt, Kimberly Wilson and Lesley Fenton. June 15 menu: Deviled eggs, sous vide fried chicken with pan gravy and sweet potato biscuits, hummingbird cupcakes. Craft beer pairing included in price. 228-818-2878.
5:30 p.m.-9 p.m.
Build your own smoothie
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane, Gautier. Free. Learn how to prepare healthy smoothies. Supplies furnished by the Friends of the Library. Seating is limited; call 497-4531 to register. www.jgrls.org
6 p.m.-7:15 p.m.
Handbuilding
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student, $20 materials fee. Six-week introductory handbuilding pottery class starting on May 25. Class size limited. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Oil painting
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $235 per person. Learn oil painting basics or explore advanced techniques. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
9:30 a.m.-noon
