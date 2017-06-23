Rain postpones Senior Summer Barbecue

Rain has chased the Third Annual Senior Summer Barbecue all the way into July.
The celebration for senior adults had been scheduled for Thursday, but heavy rainfall threats have led organizers to reschedule the event for July 20, also a Thursday, said Kim Davis, director of community relations for Boyington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Boyington and the City of Gulfport are sponsors for the annual barbecue.
On July 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Barksdale Pavilion at Jones Park will be dedicated to entertainment, information and cookout favorites, all for seniors, and all free.
The barbecue will include hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, potato salad, baked beans, dessert and drinks. In addition, a DJ will provide music, at least one dance team is scheduled to perform, and games and door prizes are on the agenda.
For more information on the Senior Summer Barbecue, contact Leslie Bucklar at 228-239-0508 or lbucklar@gchc.com.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
