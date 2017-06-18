We all have a Father who loves us

What’s a good investment?
I laughed so hard when I was in the shoe department and the cutest lady excitedly said, “Look at what I found. What is it?”
She had found a small Lego man. Once she realized she had found a man she said, “I am taking him home. He’s perfect. I’ve been praying for a man.”
What a great sense of humor. It made my day.
On that same day I got a call from my daughter. My 8-year-old grandson, Jackson, his daddy, his aunt and uncle and a friend went fishing out front. The seas became pretty rocky and Jackson began to turn a very odd color green.
Seeing his dilemma, Trey the boat captain friend suggested they pull up to the island and let Jackson walk around a bit to settle his sea-queasy tummy. When they pulled up Jackson and his aunt Tammi got out of the boat and began to walk the shoreline. When they looked up the boat was being pummeled by waves and had been beached.
His daddy was in the water, waves pounding over his head as he and the others worked to push the boat back out. It was really scary to a little boy watching his dad. You would think he might be scared to tears … not so.
It took all Tammi had to hold onto Jackson. He kept crying out, “I have to help my daddy. I have to.”
You see this fellow knew how precious that man in the water was to him. His daddy had fully invested into Jackson’s life. There’s not a day they aren’t on an adventure joined by his little brother John Lowry. Life lessons aren’t merely spoken, the things are taught in real time by his daddy. Jackson would face any danger to help his Daddy because his daddy is totally invested in doing the same and more.
I have the privilege of being a mother or mother-in-law to five of the best daddies around. They spend time with their kids from chasing chickens, playing ball, cooking breakfast, swimming, and feeding horses. There is no way I could ever write what all they do, but I can say it’s obvious how much they love and how much they are loved.
That’ll preach. There’s a whole lot of reaping and sowing in their lives. You may say, “You don’t know my dad and I don’t either.” My heart hurts for all living or having lived that life, but I can tell you we all have a Father who loves us and has made the ultimate investment… “For God so loved the world that He gave His only Son that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life.” John 3:16
We’ve a Father who cherishes us. He dearly loves you. “The Spirit you received does not make you slaves, so that you live in fear again; rather, the Spirit you received brought about your adoption to sonship. And by him we cry, “Abba, Father.” Happy Daddy’s Day, y’all.
