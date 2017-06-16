8 Days a Week

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon Monday for publication in Friday’s Marquee entertainment guide.
Friday
Tour of Ocean Springs
Islander Outfitters Tours & Travel, 929 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. $20 for adult $10 for children under 8. Shuttle bus tour looks at the cultural history of Ocean Springs. Historic districts, local working harbor and wildlife viewing. 228-334-5466. www.islanderoutfitters.com
10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Summer knitting classes
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave., Ocean Springs. Free. Friday knitting classes for beginners to advanced. Lots of free patterns and great ideas for other projects. No prerequisites but basic supplies needed: knitting needles and yarn. Registration required. 228-875-1193.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
‘Magic Tree House’
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $13 general admission, $7 students, $10 for LMDC members, military and seniors (65 plus). “The Magic Tree House: The Knight at Dawn,” adaptation of second of Mary Pope Osborne fantasy adventure books. Tickets: lmdc.org
7 p.m. June 16; 3 p.m. June 17
South Mississippi Summer Fair
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $5 Fridays and Saturdays, free under age 13; free to all Sunday through Thursday. Rides, live music, shows, contests, and entertainment. Motorcycle Madness Freestyle Stunt Show, Close Encounters of the Exotic Kind and Extreme Illusions & Escapes with Josh Knotts and Lea. Also Show-Me-Safari Swine racing and petting zoo and the family fun tent. 228-594-3700.
5 p.m.-11 p.m. June 16; 1 p.m.-11 p.m. June 17; 1 p.m.-9 p.m. June 18
Opening Reception
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Opening reception of new art exhibitions, “Thinking Art Into Being: Ruth Miller’s Contemporary Embroidery” and “Avalon” by Greg Moran. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Third Fridays
Downtown Pascagoula, Delmas Avenue, Pascagoula. Third Fridays features live music, local artist, activities, and community partner booths. Downtown stores and restaurants are open with sales and specials.
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Friday-night dinner dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Dinner $6, dance $10. Fridays in May and June. Dinner at 7:30, casual-dress dance follows. 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.-10:15 p.m.
Cinema by the Shore
Jones Park, Jones Park Drive, Gulfport. Free; pre-activities begin at 6:30 p.m.; movie “Finding Dory” will begin at 8p.m. www.gulfport-ms.gov
8 p.m.-10 p.m.
Saturday
Around the World in Hour
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane, Gautier. Free. “Around the World in an Hour” every Saturday in June and July. Discover popular travel documentaries on the big screen. Refreshments provided.
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Lunch with Sicilian II
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $35. Food writer Julian Brunt and partner Kim Wilson, with the chef from the Sicilian II, will prepare bruschetta, chicken noodle soup, chicken piccata and chocolate mousse. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Book Signing
Barnes and Noble - Gulfport, 15246 Crossroads Parkway. Johnnie Bernhard will do a book signing and reading from her novel “A Good Girl.” 228-832-8906. www.johnniebernhardauthor.com
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Benefit Fish Fry
Seymour Law Firm, PLLC, 14507 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. For Gracie Mae Seymour (9-year old battling brain cancer). Chicken and sausage jambalaya for those who don’t prefer fish. Pre-orders available, must be picked up by noon. 228-669-4004.
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Gallery Talk
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Greg Moran will answer questions and provide insight into his current exhibition, “Avalon.” Light refreshments. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
3 p.m.-5 p.m.
Meet the Spirits
Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, $40. Third Saturday of every month, ending in August. Ghost hunt on Beauvoir property. Guests will be divided into groups and taken to different “hot spots” on the property to meet the spirits. 228-388-4400. www.visitbeauvoir.org/ www.sparsparnormal.com
6 p.m.-1 a.m.
Moonlight and Monet
Fishbone Alley, 2609 14th St., Gulfport. $50 for under 21; $75 for 21 and older. At this fundraiser for CASA Harrison County, enjoy jazz, meander through restaurants and bars along the alley, dining and drinking the fare of the night. Paint your own picture of Fishbone Alley under the instruction of artist Anita Odell. Music by Dave Knorr Trio. CASAharrisoncounty.org
6 p.m.-10 p.m.
Farmers Market
Moss Point Welcome Center, 5500 Main St., Moss Point. Fresh produce and a mix of crafts, baked goods, live plants and more. www.cityofmosspoint.org
7 a.m.-11 a.m.
Farmers Market at Long Beach
Farmers Market at Long Beach, 310 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. Local honey, local fruits and vegetables in season, jams, jellies, pickles, dip mixes, herbs, beeswax candles and lip balm, free-range chicken and duck eggs, frozen Cajun foods, goat’s milk soap, annual and perennial bedding plants, hanging baskets, breads, muffins, cookies, pastries and more. State Certified Farmers Market. TFMatLongBeach@gmail.com. https://www.facebook.com/TFMatLongBeach/
8 a.m.-noon
Long Beach Farmers Market
First United Methodist Church, 208 Pine St., Long Beach. State Certified Farmers Market featuring local, sustainable produce, baked goods dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey. www.longbeachfarmersmarket.org
8:30 a.m.-noon
Long Beach Farmers Market
Long Beach Farmers’ Market, 115 W. 1st St., Long Beach. Local, sustainable produce, baked goods, dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey.
8:30 a.m.-noon
Deer Island Kayak Tour
Islander Outfitters Tours & Travel, 929 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. $35/adult or $25/child under 12. Learn about the cultural and natural history of the island and the Mississippi Sound. All skill levels and ages. Everything provided, including kayak, paddle, life vest, basic instruction and guide service. 228-334-5466. www.islanderoutfitters.com
9 a.m.-noon
Monday
Quilting Club
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Highway 57, Vancleave. Free. The Vancleave Quilting Bees meet Mondays. Anyone age 14 and up interested in quilting is invited to attend. www.jgrls.org
3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Ballroom Dance
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $80 for eight lessons. Learn the waltz, foxtrot, swing, rumba and cha-cha. 228-324-3730. Amour Danzar Events@gmail.com
6 p.m.-6:45 p.m.
Tuesday
Facebook 101
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Learn how to navigate Facebook with Andy Collins with Mississippi State Extension Service. Class size limited; call for reservations or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
1 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
‘Tom Sawyer’
Center Stage Theatre, 2670 Rue Palafox, Biloxi. $7 per seat. Children’s production of the Chuck White adaptation of “Tom Sawyer.” Shows will also be 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. 228-388-6258. centerstagebiloxi.org
10 a.m., 1 p.m.
Beaded Jewelry Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $25 members, $35 nonmembers. Learn techniques to design and create jewelry using crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads; natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants. Tools and supplies are provided and included in fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. No class July 4. 228-818-2878.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
French Cooking
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $35. Food writer Julian Brunt, Kim Wilson and Chef Jean-Paul Lavalle will prepare escargots and quenelles of red fish with a shrimp bisque sauce. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
4:30 p.m.-9 p.m.
Jewelry Making for Adults
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St., Moss Point. Free; register by calling 228-475-7462. Jewelry making with Marneka Jones. Supplies furnished. Registration suggested; seating limited. Refreshments provided by the Friends of the Moss Point Library. www.jgrls.org
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Wheel throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student, $20 materials fee. A six-week introductory pottery class for ages 13 and up. Class size limited. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
STEAMpunk Pottery
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Potter Steve Barney will show how the principles of industrial machinery can create pottery using rotation, gravity, centrifugal force, engine torque and mechanical leverage. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Tablet Q&A
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Andy Collins with Mississippi State Extension Service will give a basic overview of tablets followed by question and answer time. Bring tablet to class. Class size limited; call for reservation or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Knitting 101
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Knitting for older children, teens and adults on Wednesdays through July 12. Knitting needles and yarn available. Details: passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
2 p.m.-3 p.m.
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free to play and provides great exercise for seniors and competition for skilled players. 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Intermediate Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student/$20 materials fee. Focuses on throwing larger pieces, making handles, spouts, and lidded vessels. Fee includes instruction, glazing, firing costs and bag of clay. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Make Music Day
Mississippi Music Co., 2744 Pass Road, Biloxi. Free. Musical activities for children all day. 228-388-6547
10 a.m.-11 a.m.; 11 a.m.-noon
Thursday
Paper Making & Art
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. “Art for Youth’s Sake” class to expose middle and high school age youth to the arts. “Paper Making & Paper Art” with artists Maryannan and Artie Gear. Registration required; enrollment limited. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
From Scratch Cooking Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members:$35, nonmembers $45. A from-scratch class that will teach you new skills and recipes. Sponsored by Deep South Culinary Adventures with Julian Brunt, Kimberly Wilson and Lesley Fenton. June 15 menu: BLT salad, Mahi mahi En papillote, Classic 1960s Watergate salad (pineapple, pistachio pudding, marshmallows, pecans and whipped cream). Additional $10 fee for wines pairing by Jonathan Maisano. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=june-2017-scratch-cooking-class-julian-brunt
5:30 p.m.-9 p.m.
Handbuilding
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student, $20 materials fee. Six-week introductory handbuilding pottery class starting on May 25. Class size limited. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Mississippi Braves at Biloxi Shuckers
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $7-$22, not including Ticketmaster fees. The Mississippi Braves look take on the Biloxi Shuckers in this minor league matchup. 228-233-3465.
6:35 p.m.
Senior Summer BBQ
Barksdale Pavilion in Jones Park, 1177 20th Ave., Gulfport. A get together for seniors in the Harrison County area, 65 and older, that will include games, vendors and plenty of fun activities. Free lunch will be provided. www.gulfport-ms.gov
9:30 a.m.
Oil painting
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $235 per person. Learn oil painting basics or explore advanced techniques. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
