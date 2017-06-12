Summer fun just for seniors at Jones Park

Seniors can celebrate the second day of summer at the Third Annual Senior Summer Barbecue on June 22 in Gulfport.
From 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Barksdale Pavilion at Jones Park will be dedicated to entertainment, information and cookout favorites, all for seniors, and all free. The barbecue is sponsored by Boyington Health and Rehabilitation Center and the City of Gulfport, said Kim Davis, director of community relations for Boyington.
The barbecue includes hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, potato salad, baked beans, dessert and drinks. In addition, a DJ will provide music, at least one dance team is scheduled to perform, and games and door prizes are on the agenda.
“Last year, about 650 seniors came out to enjoy the event,” Davis said, adding that it will be held rain or shine.
For more information on the Senior Summer Barbecue, contact Leslie Bucklar at 228-239-0508 or lbucklar@gchc.com.
