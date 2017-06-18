Spotlight: ‘Rick’s Speakeasy’

Presented by: Friends of the late-Rick Amos
Where: Center Stage Theatre in Biloxi 2670 Rue Palafox, Biloxi
Show times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Saturday. One time only
Synopsis: Many theatre people who performed with the late-Rick Amos, who recently lost his battle with cancer, are coming together along with his friends for a fundraiser in his memory. The show will be like a sneak down to Rick’s Speakeasy for a night of hot juke joint music, and a few surprises.
Starring: Hosted by Tabari Daniels, special guests include recording artist LeKeisha Cotten, Amelia Cooper, Phyllis Durr, Elizabeth Hart, Rebecca and Sean Harding, Judge Gaston Hewes, Biloxi Little Theatre’s cast from “Gleeful,” Bruce Johnson, Emily Barnes/Gulfport Little Theatre, Scott Henry, Dr. John McKee, Karen Abernathy, Mary Jackson, Tim Raborn, David Delk and
More. (Performers are subject to change).
Tickets: Four ticket options: $25 general admission; $30 general admission plus one drink ticket; $40 VIP seating ticket plus one drink ticket; $50 VIP seating ticket, four drink tickets, plus two center stage show tickets (any show during the 2017-2018 season; only 40 VIP tickets will be sold).
Information and Tickets: www.centerstagebiloxi.org or call 228-388-6258
