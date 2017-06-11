Things to do this week in South Mississippi: June 12-18

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon the previous Monday.
Monday
Quilting Club
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Highway 57. Free. The Vancleave Quilting Bees meet Mondays. Anyone age 14 and up interested in quilting is invited. www.jgrls.org
3 p.m.-6 p.m.
South Mississippi Summer Fair
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $5 Fridays and Saturdays, free under age 13; free to all Sunday through Thursday. Rides, live music, shows, contests, and entertainment. Motorcycle Madness Freestyle Stunt Show, Close Encounters of the Exotic Kind and Extreme Illusions & Escapes with Josh Knotts and Lea. Also Show-Me-Safari Swine racing and petting zoo and the family fun tent. 228-594-3700.
5 p.m.-10 p.m. June 12-15; 5 p.m.-11 p.m. June 16; 1 p.m.-11 p.m. June 17; 1 p.m.-9 p.m. June 18
Ballroom dance
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $80 for 8 lessons. Learn the waltz, foxtrot, swing, rumba and cha-cha. 228-324-3730.
6 p.m.-6:45 p.m.
Jacksonville Suns at Biloxi Shuckers
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $7-$22, not including Ticketmaster fees. 228-233-3465.
6:35 p.m.
Wolf River Canoe Trip
Islander Outfitters Tours & Travel, 929 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. $50 per adult, $40 child under 12. Guided tour features river’s natural and cultural history. Includes canoe, paddle, life vest, basic instruction, and guide service. Shuttle to launch available. All skill levels. 228-334-5466. www.islanderoutfitters.com
9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 12-14
AARP Driving Class
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Members $15, nonmembers $20 for materials. Classroom refresher for ages 55 and over. Registration required, available the day before the workshop. Learn effects of aging on driving and how to adjust driving techniques and qualify for an insurance discount. 228-875-1193.
9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Tuesday
Authors & Characters @ Your Library
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. In “The Statue and the Fury,” Jim Dees chronicles a tumultuous year in the life of Oxford which, in 1997, sought to erect a statue to honor the 100th birthday of William Faulkner. Lunch is available for $10 for the program, payable at the door. Reservations are required: 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Indian cuisine
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $35. Learn how to make an authentic Indian meal with the owner of Orchid Indian Cuisine. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
4:30 p.m.-9 p.m.
Evening storytimes
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane. Free. Parents and preschool children can enjoy books, songs and simple crafts. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Refreshments provided.
6 p.m.
Wheel throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student / $20 materials fee. A six-week introductory pottery class for ages 13 and up. Class size limited. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Identifying plant diseases
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Christian Stephenson, Hancock County agent, will discuss how to identify plant diseases. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Size, Scale of Universe
Randolph Center, 315 Clark Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Astronomer Kevin Manning presents a virtual journey throughout the cosmos. After the indoor presentation, participants will go outside to see the objects in the night sky. Ages 8 and up. harrison.lib.ms.us
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Wednesday
June Joy Pow Wow
Knight Nonprofit Center, 11975 Seaway Road, Gulfport. Free to attend or all-inclusive catered lunch for $10. Women of Wisdom luncheon. 228-284-2449. www.wowgulfcoast.com
Noon -1 p.m.
Knitting 101
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. Knitting for older children, teens and adults on Wednesdays through July 12. Knitting needles and yarn available for those who don’t have supplies. Details: passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
2 p.m.-3 p.m.
Identifying plant diseases
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. Christian Stephenson, Hancock County Extension agent, will help you identify common area plant diseases. Details: 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Intermediate wheel throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student / $20 materials fee. Focuses on throwing larger pieces, making handles, spouts, and lidded vessels. Fee includes instruction, glazing, firing costs and bag of clay. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Thursday
Summer Jamboree
Barksdale Pavilion in Jones Park, 1177 20th Ave., Gulfport. Free. For children and adults with special needs. www.gulfport-ms.gov
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Tour of Ocean Springs
Islander Outfitters Tours & Travel, 929 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. $20 for adult $10 for children under 8. Shuttle bus tour looks at the cultural history of Ocean Springs. Historic districts, local working harbor and wildlife viewing. 228-334-5466. www.islanderoutfitters.com
10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Art for Youth’s Sake
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. The library, Pass Christian Art Association and local artists sponsor series for middle and high school age youth. Enrollment limited for “The Wild Coast: Paintings from Nature” class with artist Anne Adele Blackledge. To register: 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Exhibit opening
University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast, 730 E. Beach Blvd., Long Beach. Reception for local artist Tracy Williams’ exhibit, “Where Fashion Illustration Comes to Play: The Paper Doll Art of Tracy Williams,” at USM library. On display through July. 228-865-4500. www.lib.usm.edu
4 p.m.-6 p.m.
From-Scratch Cooking Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members: $35/nonmembers: $45. A from-scratch class that will teach you new skills and recipes. Sponsored by Deep South Culinary Adventures with Julian Brunt, Kimberly Wilson and Lesley Fenton. June 15 menu: BLT salad, Mahi mahi En papillote, Classic 1960s Watergate salad (pineapple, pistachio pudding, marshmallows, pecans and whipped cream). Additional $10 fee for wines pairing by Jonathan Maisano. 228-818-2878.
5:30 p.m.-9 p.m.
Bicycle ride and dine
Harper McCaughan Town Green, 301 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. Free. Community ride open to everyone. Five-mile loop through downtown Long Beach followed by optional Dutch-treat dinner stop. Helmets and bike required. 228-297-6166.
6 p.m.
Sharks
Gulf Coast Research Laboratory, 703 E. Beach Drive, Ocean Springs. $30. Learn about sharks and what to do when you catch a shark. Jill Hendon, USM GCRL fisheries scientist, and Capt. Ben Allen of Silver Dollar III will talk you through shark week on the Mississippi Coast. gcrl.usm.edu/mec/fishing.seminars.php
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Handbuilding
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student / $20 materials fee. Six-week introductory handbuilding pottery class starting on May 25. Class size limited. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Choir concert
First Baptist Church, 300 N. Cleveland Ave., Long Beach. Free. The Mississippi Baptist All-State Youth Choir and Orchestra is composed of more than 100 high school students from across the state. 228-864-2584. www.fbclb.com
6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
Oil painting
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $235 per person. Learn oil painting basics or explore advanced techniques. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
9:30 a.m.-noon
Friday
Knitting classes
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Free. Friday knitting classes for beginners to advanced. No prerequisites but basic supplies needed: knitting needles and yarn. Registration required. 228-875-1193.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Opening reception
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Opening reception of new art exhibitions, “Thinking Art Into Being: Ruth Miller’s Contemporary Embroidery” and “Avalon” by Greg Moran. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
‘Magic Tree House’
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $13 general admission, $7 students, $10 for LMDC members, military and seniors (65 plus). “The Magic Tree House: The Knight at Dawn,” adaptation of second of Mary Pope Osborne fantasy adventure books. Tickets: lmdc.org
7 p.m. June 16; 3 p.m. June 17
Third Fridays
Downtown Pascagoula, Delmas Avenue. Featuring live music, local artist, activities, and community partner booths. Downtown stores and restaurants are open with sales and specials.
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Friday-night dinner dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Dinner $6, dance $10. Fridays in May and June. Dinner at 7:30, casual-dress dance follows. 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.-10:15 p.m.
Cinema by the Shore
Jones Park, Gulfport. Free. Cinema by the Shore 2017; pre-activities begin at 6:30 p.m.; movie “Finding Dory” will begin at 8 p.m. www.gulfport-ms.gov
8 p.m.-10 p.m.
Saturday
Around the World in an Hour
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane. Free. Every Saturday in June and July. Discover popular travel documentaries on the big screen. Refreshments.
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Lunch with Sicilian II
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $35. Food writer Julian Brunt and partner Kim Wilson, with the chef from the Sicilian II, will prepare bruschetta, chicken noodle soup, chicken piccata and chocolate mousse. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Book signing
Barnes & Noble, 15246 Crossroads Parkway, Gulfport. Author Johnnie Bernhard will do a book signing and reading from her novel, “A Good Girl.” 228-832-8906. www.johnniebernhardauthor.com
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Gallery talk
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Greg Moran will discuss his current exhibition, “Avalon.” Light refreshments. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
3 p.m.-5 p.m.
Meet the Spirits
Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $40. Third Saturday of every month ending in August 2017. Ghost hunt on the Beauvoir property. Guests will be divided into groups and taken to the different “hot spots” on the property to meet the spirits. 228-388-4400. www.visitbeauvoir.org/ www.sparsparnormal.com
6 p.m.-1 a.m.
Moonlight and Monet
Fishbone Alley, 2609 14th St., Gulfport. $50 for under 21; $75 for 21 and older. Fundraiser for CASA Harrison County. Enjoy jazz, meander through restaurants and bars along the alley. Paint your own picture of Fishbone Alley under the instruction of artist Anita Odell. CASAharrisoncounty.org
6 p.m.-10 p.m.
Farmers market
Moss Point Welcome Center, 5500 Main St. Fresh produce and a mix of crafts, baked goods, live plants and more. www.cityofmosspoint.org
7 a.m.-11 a.m.
Farmers market
Farmers Market at Long Beach, 310 Jeff Davis Ave. Local honey, local fruits and vegetables in season, jams, jellies, pickles, dip mixes, herbs, beeswax candles and lip balm, free-range chicken and duck eggs, frozen Cajun foods, goat’s milk soap, annual and perennial bedding plants, hanging baskets, breads, muffins, cookies, pastries and more. A State Certified Farmers Market. TFMatLongBeach@gmail.com.
8 a.m.-noon
Farmers market
First United Methodist Church, 208 Pine St., Long Beach. State Certified Farmers Market featuring local, sustainable produce, baked goods dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb. honey.www.longbeachfarmersmarket.org
8:30 a.m.-noon
Farmers market
Long Beach Farmers’ Market, 115 W. First St. Local, sustainable produce, baked goods, dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey.
8:30 a.m.-noon
