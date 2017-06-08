Pink Heart Funds Gala has a ‘Great Gatsby’ theme but ‘Pink Power’ will prevail

“Pink Power!” will be in full force during the Pink Heart Funds’ 11th annual benefit gala, to be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Climb CDC Building, 1316 30th Ave., Gulfport.
“Pink Gatsby Night” will be the theme for Saturday’s gala, where the setting will be inspired by the times and fashions depicted in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel “The Great Gatsby, set in the “Roaring 1920s.”
“I love to dress in that era,” said JoAn Niceley, Pink Heart Funds’ founder and president. “I love the clothes and the hair styles; it’s so glamorous.”
Attendees are encouraged to dress in 1920s attire, but that is optional not mandatory, Niceley said.
Pink Heart Funds provides free wigs for children and adults with hair loss disorders due to cancer treatments and other extreme conditions.
In addition, they make available or supply free breast prosthetics and post-mastectomy bras for women, along with resources for those seeking support or advice.
About 30 cancer survivors, who have benefitted from the Pink Heart Funds plan to attend Saturday’s gala and will be recognized, Niceley said. Pink Heart Funds has provided more than 2,500 wigs since the organization’s inception.
“We see the joy from a lot of mothers because they see their child with hair again,” she said.
The Gulfport-based Harmony Grits Rock and Blues Band will provide live entertainment. The night will also include Gatsby-era food and a silent auction.
Tickets are $50 per person, $100 for VIP status. For more information, visit Pinkheartfunds.org, email pinkheartfunds@gmail.com or call 228-575-8299.
