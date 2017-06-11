Eye-to-eye contact is a great self-confidence-builder

Do you ever make an eye-to-eye connection with someone and it’s more than just a glance?
I’m not talking about the kind of “something” poets write about or the glance that makes a hit song.
I’m talking about the regular extra long look that makes you think your supposed to know the person or you’ve got a really gross issue going on with your look.
It happens to me way too frequently. The older I get the happier I am to have friends who straighten my disheveled look out. There have been times when speaking engagements have found me wearing two different shoes or a pair of glasses on my head and another on my eyes. It’s not pretty.
So, the other day when I walked into a restaurant and the young hostess who was holding the door open intently stared. I started to ask her if we knew one another.
It’s gotten harder and harder for me to recognize my kids friends as they have grown older or it throws me when I see someone in a place other than where usually am with them.
I wouldn’t make a good politician who remembers everyone by name, but in this instance it was feeling a bit odd. Did I put on a weird color lipstick or was my mascara running down my face?
My hair it always a bit wonky and on this occasion I was heading to the ball fields which usually means the hair might be a little worse than normal, but other than that I thought I was good. Not now.
I asked my husband, sitting across from me, “Am I looking weird? Do I know that girl?”
He’s a wise man and answered the first question with, “No, you look the same,” and the second question with a “how should I know.”
Upon a good look in the mirror I found all it was this whole time was a missing earring.
It’s amazing what an examining eye and an active imagination can do to one’s confidence. That’ll preach.
How many of you are disturbed when you feel the eyeball burning a hole into your psyche? Do you become a bumbling nut like me? Do the stories running around in your head create a massive headache?
It’s good to know it doesn’t have to be that way. If we just breathe and remember who we are in Christ … we’d be a whole lot better. You are made perfect in Him.
He looks on the heart and not the outward appearance. You were fearfully and wonderfully made. He is your confidence. Once these things are established and reinforced… “If God be for us, who can be against us?”
Here’s looking at ya!
Kandi Farris, a freelance correspondent, also is a speaker on matters of faith and values.
