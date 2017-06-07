They’ll be boxing for the Ohr at this fundraiser

Are you ready to rumble? If not, are you ready to have a good time for a good cause?
The Main Event: The Greatest Fight-Ohr on Earth will be held 7-10 p.m. Saturday at the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 U.S. 90. Tickets are $50 each for museum members and $60 for non-members, and $750 for a ringside table of 10. Tickets are nontransferable and will be held under individuals’ names at the registration table at the event.
Those attending the Coast-casual event will enjoy barbecue, a bourbon tasting, cigars, a cash bar, entertainment and a silent auction.
Of course, though, the “Main Event” will be sparring matches with boxers representing the Keith Hughes gym in Ocean Springs: Abe Darnell, Joshua Finkley, Sean Jamison, Augustine Lopez, Chris Polk, Wendel Rivera and Bryan Soto. There also will be “matches” with some not-golden-gloved competitors, including Kevin O’Brien, the Ohr’s executive director.
For ticket purchases, contact Trish Lawrence at the museum at 228-374-5547.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
If you go
