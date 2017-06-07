Kevin O’Brien, executive director of the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art in Biloxi, is preparing for his moment in the ‘ring’ at The Main Event, a fundraiser for the museum, on Saturday.
Kevin O’Brien, executive director of the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art in Biloxi, is preparing for his moment in the ‘ring’ at The Main Event, a fundraiser for the museum, on Saturday. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com
Kevin O’Brien, executive director of the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art in Biloxi, is preparing for his moment in the ‘ring’ at The Main Event, a fundraiser for the museum, on Saturday. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

Living

June 07, 2017 12:00 AM

They’ll be boxing for the Ohr at this fundraiser

By Tammy Smith

tmsmith@sunherald.com

Biloxi

Are you ready to rumble? If not, are you ready to have a good time for a good cause?

The Main Event: The Greatest Fight-Ohr on Earth will be held 7-10 p.m. Saturday at the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 U.S. 90. Tickets are $50 each for museum members and $60 for non-members, and $750 for a ringside table of 10. Tickets are nontransferable and will be held under individuals’ names at the registration table at the event.

Those attending the Coast-casual event will enjoy barbecue, a bourbon tasting, cigars, a cash bar, entertainment and a silent auction.

Of course, though, the “Main Event” will be sparring matches with boxers representing the Keith Hughes gym in Ocean Springs: Abe Darnell, Joshua Finkley, Sean Jamison, Augustine Lopez, Chris Polk, Wendel Rivera and Bryan Soto. There also will be “matches” with some not-golden-gloved competitors, including Kevin O’Brien, the Ohr’s executive director.

For ticket purchases, contact Trish Lawrence at the museum at 228-374-5547.

Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1

If you go

What: The Main Event: The Greatest Fight-Ohr on Earth

When: 7-10 p.m. June 10

Where: Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art

Tickets: $50 members, $60 non-members, $750 for ringside tables

Details: Trish Lawrence, 228-374-5547

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tips on how to stay fit after retirement

Tips on how to stay fit after retirement 0:54

Tips on how to stay fit after retirement
Kitten overload at Humane Society of South Mississippi 1:46

Kitten overload at Humane Society of South Mississippi
Pass Christian house the perfect place for a family gathering 1:29

Pass Christian house the perfect place for a family gathering

View More Video

Entertainment Videos