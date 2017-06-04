This postcard from 1941 was made for busy (or lazy) vacationers on the Coast

This is certainly an unusual and novel postcard. Captioned “Busy Having a Good time on the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” it was made for those who were too busy (or lazy?) to write a lengthy message.
All they had to do was to check the boxes that were applicable to their situations. Postdated May 5, 1941, this card was sent from Erdian Mankin, who had been staying at the McGee Guest House in Long Beach, to Peal Adkins at Huntington, West Virginia.
According to the check marks Erdian was happy to be here and found the Coast beautiful. But, Erdian found the people here both dumb and smart. Erdian enjoyed bathing (swimming), sightseeing, and fishing, during which time he landed “some game ones.”
While he spent the evenings “thinking of you,” he also spent time “with the girls,” and writing postcards, and with sick friends. He also declared that he needed some rest. Under the “My Next Stop” category he surprisingly wrote “Hospital,” and he told Pearl he would be home in June. He closed by checking the “Sincerely” box.
Actually, Erdian did write a message that verified that he had indeed been in the hospital “since Thursday,” and he asked Pearl to forgive him for not answering her letter sooner. The writing on the last part of the card is faded and illegible. Today, reading the missive brings up questions. Why did the writer spend time in the hospital? Did the writer get sick while vacationing on the Mississippi Coast? Could he have specifically come here to be treated by a certain doctor?
We will never know the answers, but the message is fodder for our imaginations. The postcard is a Time Savers Correspondence Card published by the E. K. Kropp Company.
This Time Savers postcard made it easy for those who didn’t have the time to write.
