Living

June 2, 2017 12:00 AM

What movies are showing at what theaters in South Mississippi

Sun Herald

Reviews from wire and online sources. Showing at these theaters:

C — Cinemark

G — Grand 18

(Stars based on a four-star scale)

New arrivals

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie 1/2

Two young pranksters hypnotize their principal into believing he is an absurd superhero in this animated family feature.

Wonder Woman 1/2

Gal Gadot stars in the title role in this new big screen adaptation of the legendary comic book heroine.

Returning

Alien: Covenant

Director Ridley Scott returns to the franchise with a story of space explorers and colonists (Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup) who investigate a promising planet and find a nettlesome infestation. With Michael Fassbender. R (C, G)

Baywatch1/2

Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson as a veteran lifeguard butting heads with a cocky new hire (Zac Efron) star in this comedy adaptation of the David Hasselhoff television program. With Hannibal Buress. Opens Thursday. R (C, G)

The Boss Baby1/2

A suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying baby (voiced by Alec Baldwin) pairs up with his 7-year-old brother (voiced by Steve Buscemi) to stop the dastardly plot of the CEO of Puppy Co. in the this animated tale. PG (G)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Based on the popular books for young readers, this fourth film in a series follows Greg (Jason Drucker) on his ill-fated scheme to become famous. PG (G)

Everything, Everything1/2

A sheltered teen falls for the boy who moves in next door. PG-13 (G)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ continues the team’s adventures as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage. PG-13 (C, G)

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Director Guy Ritchie’s up-tempo take on Camelot, starring Charlie Hunnam as Arthur, doing battle with usurper Jude Law. The cast includes Djimon Hounsou, Eric Bana and Aidan Gillen. PG-13 (G)

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dean Men Tell No Tales

Johnny Depp returns as Captain Jack Sparrow, again trying to stay one step ahead of a vengeful crew of ghost pirates, this time led by Javier Bardeom. With Orlando Bloom. PG-13 (C, G)

Snatched1/2

After her boyfriend dumps her on the eve of their dream vacation, a young woman (Amy Schumer) persuades her ultra-cautious mother (Goldie Hawn) to accompany her on the trip. R (G)

Living

Living