Star Wars fans battle with light sabers outside the D’Iberville Grand Theater in 2015.
Star Wars fans battle with light sabers outside the D’Iberville Grand Theater in 2015. JOHN FITZHUGH SUN HERALD
Star Wars fans battle with light sabers outside the D’Iberville Grand Theater in 2015. JOHN FITZHUGH SUN HERALD

Living

May 25, 2017 1:58 PM

Movie, popcorn and a drink all for $4 for kids this summer

By Karen Nelson

klnelson@sunherald.com

D’Iberville

A summer-outing option is coming to a theater near you.

The Grand Theatre in D’Iberville is offering daytime movies to occupy kids this summer, beginning Tuesday. The $4 ticket includes the movie, a small popcorn and a small drink.

The shows run Tuesday and Wednesday every week through August 2, except for the week of Fourth of July.

Box office will open at 9:30 a.m. Showtime is 10 a.m. at The Grand, 11470 Cinema Drive, D’Iberville.

Southern Theatres calls it “a community outreach program designed to help families with out-of-school kids find fun, affordable entertainment during the summer months.”

Parents might call it a break.

Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH

The shows:

  • “The Secret Life of Pets,” May 30 and 31
  • “The Lego Movie,” June 6 and 7
  • “Lego Batman,” June 13 and 14
  • “Storks,” June 20 and 21
  • “The Iron Giant,” June 27 and 28
  • “Angry Birds,” July 11 and 12
  • “Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs,” July 18 and 19
  • “Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs 2,” July 25 and 26
  • “Hotel Transylvania 2,” Aug. 1 and 2

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tips on how to stay fit after retirement

Tips on how to stay fit after retirement 0:54

Tips on how to stay fit after retirement
Kitten overload at Humane Society of South Mississippi 1:46

Kitten overload at Humane Society of South Mississippi
Pass Christian house the perfect place for a family gathering 1:29

Pass Christian house the perfect place for a family gathering

View More Video

Entertainment Videos