Movie, popcorn and a drink all for $4 for kids this summer

A summer-outing option is coming to a theater near you.
The Grand Theatre in D’Iberville is offering daytime movies to occupy kids this summer, beginning Tuesday. The $4 ticket includes the movie, a small popcorn and a small drink.
The shows run Tuesday and Wednesday every week through August 2, except for the week of Fourth of July.
Box office will open at 9:30 a.m. Showtime is 10 a.m. at The Grand, 11470 Cinema Drive, D’Iberville.
Southern Theatres calls it “a community outreach program designed to help families with out-of-school kids find fun, affordable entertainment during the summer months.”
Parents might call it a break.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
The shows:
- “The Secret Life of Pets,” May 30 and 31
- “The Lego Movie,” June 6 and 7
- “Lego Batman,” June 13 and 14
- “Storks,” June 20 and 21
- “The Iron Giant,” June 27 and 28
- “Angry Birds,” July 11 and 12
- “Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs,” July 18 and 19
- “Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs 2,” July 25 and 26
- “Hotel Transylvania 2,” Aug. 1 and 2
