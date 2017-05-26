Blowout offers four days of celebration

The 35th annual Mississippi Memorial Day Blowout certainly lives up to its name with four days of spirited competitions, live music and a motorcycle show.
The Blowout will be Friday through Mondayat Gulfport Dragway, 17085 Race Track Road. Gates will open at noon Friday. In addition to motorcycles, the grounds are open to cars, trucks, RVs and primitive camping on 100 acres.
Asgard Buff, public relations for Asgard events, said the Blowout offers a variety of popular events over the four-day weekend.
“The bracket racing is always popular, the evening shows are popular, and a lot of people turn out for the bike show,” he said. “Every year is different.”
The drag racing will offer three classes with a cash purse and trophies for the winners.
Friday through Sunday, the Blowout will feature street wars on a quarter-mile track. Participants may race their bikes against someone of their choice or go solo to test their maximum speed.
The bike show is open to all makes and models of motorcycles. Prizes will be awarded for the best stock, dresser, custom, sport bike, chopper, antique and trike.
Cash prizes will be awarded for the wet T-shirt, bikini and Daisy Dukes contests. There also will be music Friday through Sunday from local and regional bands.
In the Blowout’s 34 years, it has changed immensely. It started primarily for bikers and was held on Independence Day at a motorcycle shop. Three years later, the event moved to the drag strip, which allowed for larger crowds and more events.
Vendors will offer merchandise, souvenirs, food and beer, but attendees may bring their own beverages and food. This event is recommended for adults only, and no dogs are allowed.
For the first time this year, the only vehicle fees charged will be a $20 fee for golf carts. Admission at the gate is $40 per person for all four days. A $20 admission fee is offered for Sunday only.
Proceeds from the Blowout go toward area charities, including the Sheriff’s Boys and Girls Ranches, the Boys & Girls Clubs and charities that fight multiple sclerosis and muscular dystrophy.
