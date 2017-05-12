Let art move you Thursday, for free

Stand in front of a painting or sculpture that moves you.
Educate your soul for free and share your experience at #ArtMuseumDay.
Thursday is national Art Museum Day and there’s no admission at the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art in Biloxi or the New Orleans Museum of Art.
The Walter Anderson Museum of Art will host a free opening from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday night — The Islanders’ exhibition, a collection of work about Horn Island by artists from the Memphis College of Art, will be on display.
See vibrant island scenes and sculpture made from flotsam and jetsam by artists who, following in the footsteps of Walter Anderson, spent 10 days and nights on Horn Island. This will be the 32rd year of the Horn Island Experience, which is considered a college studio course.
Come face to face with “Monsters, Creatures, Apparitions and Other Beasts” by Robert Warrens at Ohr-O’Keefe — fantastic, innovative, powerful. Or meet Dapper Bruce Lafitte’s Louisiana grandmother and get a bird’s-eye view of the physical and psychological damage wrought by Hurricane Katrina in his exhibit, “Mrs. M. Abrams.”
Experience “A Life of Seduction in Venice in the 1700s,” with paintings rich in color, emotion and history at NOMA, with fashion, pageantry and ceremonies, even a sense of the street life from that era.
NOMA also has recent acquisitions of modern and contemporary art.
Museums always open for free are the Dusti Bongé Art Exhibition at 132 Rue Magnolia, Biloxi, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; and Alice Moseley Folk Art & Antique Museum at 1928 Depot Way, Bay St. Louis, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Bongé is one of only a few female abstract expressionists from the extraordinary 1950s, when New York rivaled Paris as the center of the art world. Call 228-432-7660 for details.
Alice Moseley’s work is known for its primitive style — very colorful and capturing a period of history. She painted in the 1970s. Call 228-467-9223 for details.
See it for free:
▪ OOMA, 386 Beach Boulevard, Biloxi, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, 228-374-5547.
▪ WAMA, 510 Washington Avenue, Ocean Springs, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, 228-872-3164. Regular admission Thursday.
▪ NOMA, One Collins Diboll Circle, City Park, New Orleans, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 504-658-4100.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
