Meet the Gulf Coast Sunday School pageant contestants

The Gulf Coast Sunday School and Baptist Training Union Congress Pageant will be held at 5 p.m. June 3 at the Frank G. Gruich Community Center, 591 Howard Ave. in Biloxi.
The purpose of the pageant is to promote sisterhood and to enhance the lives of the young ladies by teaching Christian values and morals, and self-esteem.
This year’s pageant theme is “Lining Up – God’s Will for Us.”
The 2017 pageant contestants:
Faryn Jade Brown
Faryn is the the daughter of Rodney and Almetrius Brown of Gulfport.
She is a sophomore at Gulfport High School, where she participates with DECA an organization that teaches business fundamentals.
Faryn is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. GEMS, which is an acronym for Growing and Empowering Myself Successfully.
Faryn is a member of Mount Bethel Missionary Baptist Church where Rev. J.C. Wilks is pastor.
At church, Faryn is a member of the Youth in Praise and Mass Choirs, and she participates with the Silent Praise Mime Ministry. She also participates with the Gulf Coast Missionary Baptist District Association Young People’s Department.
Faryn is being escorted by Terrius K. Smith, who is the son of Ericka Craft.
Raelin Genea Collier
Raelin is the daughter of Roy Andrew Collier, Sr., and Simone Collier of Gulfport.
She is a sophomore at Gulfport High School and participates in the Gulfport High School Choir.
Raelin is a member of Greater Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Phillip McSwain Sr.
At church, Raelin sings in the youth and mass choirs. She also serves as a junior usher, and attends Sunday School where she serves as assistant secretary.
Raelin attends weekly Bible study at her church, and also participates with the Shiloh District Association Youth Department. Raelin is being escorted by Maury Malone, who is the son of Melissa Malone.
Diamond Nicole Malone
Diamond is the daughter of Michelle Malone.
She is a sophomore at Biloxi High School where she participates in numerous activities.
She serves in the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, and participates in Drill and Physical Training.
Diamond is also a member of the Track and Field and Cross Country teams, and is a member of the African American Culture Society.
Diamond and her family attend First Missionary Baptist Church of Biloxi pastored by the Rev. Eric Dickey.
At church, Diamond is active in the Youth Choir, the Mime Ministry, the Gulf Coast Missionary Baptist District Association Young People’s Department, and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
Diamond is being escorted by Kebron Wormley, who is the son of Jerilyn Wormley.
Comments