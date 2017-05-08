To love is not enough. . .

A lifetime ago, a young lady sat in the church narthex listening to a group getting ready to go on a mission trip.
She was intently eavesdropping and her heart was stirring. Maybe one day she could be the one preparing to go on the mission field.
Young people are impressionable. They often are fearless and they have an idealized view of changing the world. I was one of those kids.
Today, I am amazed watching my grandchildren and children at our church venturing across the world to help in orphanages, rebuilding villages destroyed by storms and teaching Vacation Bible School to hungry little children. Maddie, my 14-year-old granddaughter, has made missions her mission.
She has helped in the U.S. after devastation has blown through towns. She has gone to the Dominican Republic to deliver Operation Christmas Shoeboxes to awaiting little arms. She has rocked babies in foreign countries and loves every minute.
Her mama said there was an announcement in their church bulletin recently. It was asking all interested in a mission trip to Nicaragua to sign up. Mama didn’t show it to Maddie … a mama is often concerned, even if Dad is usually with her on the trip.
That didn’t stop Maddie. She has a nose for hunting down the next opportunity. It looks like Nicaragua is her next goal and the children there will be blessed. She simply loves.
Now, back to the impressionable thing. Remember me talking about the young girl listening in on a planning session? She asked what the qualifications were to be able to be a part of the group. The answer was medical expertise, theological credentials and other stuff she just didn’t have in her repertoire.
Simply an innocent statement came from her heart, “What if I can bring love?”
That’ll preach. I had a quote by Chuck Swindoll hanging in my dining room. It read, “They won’t care how much we know, until they know how much we care.”
Little things bring us to the big things. As Scripture says in Luke 6:10a, “He who is faithful in a very little thing is faithful also in much …”
When we learn it’s a smile, a touch, a listening ear or merely rocking a baby that may be the encouragement needed to affect someone’s world, we have learned a mighty lesson. We all have something to give. We all have a mission; the greatest of these is love.
That young, impressionable girl was brokenhearted when she was told to love was not enough. She has grown into an older woman who would tell anyone, “The love of Christ flowing from a heart can and will change lives.”
Nothing is too small and no one is ineligible for being on the mission field of faith. Mission on, my friends, mission on.
Kandi Farris, a freelance correspondent, also is a speaker on matters of faith and values.
