Scenes from the Mississippi Coast via a 1906 postcard

This postcard titled “Greetings from the Coast” shows four sites along the Mississippi Coast.
Today’s Flashback features a tiny slice of life at each of the locations about the time the card was mailed from Gulfport on Feb. 28, 1906.
Top left
Beauvoir, built in 1856, was the last home of Jefferson Davis. It became a home for Confederate veterans in 1903. On Jan. 9, 1906, the state auditor, T.M. Henry, visited Beauvoir and gave a favorable report. While he was in Biloxi, he ordered 10 tons of crushed oyster shells to make a concrete floor in the space below the house and a walkway from the front gate to the front porch.
Top right
The Episcopal Church of Redeemer, dedicated May 18, 1892, stood on the west corner of Bellman Street and the Beach Road in Biloxi. On Jan. 27, 1906, pastor C.B. Crawford received from Mrs. Jefferson Davis a letter that expressed her intention of donating two stained-glass windows in memory of her late husband, the only president of the Confederacy, and their late daughter, Winnie Davis.
Bottom left
The caption under the photo identifies the scene as “the Gulfport Pier,” which was completed in 1896. It was described in 1897 as a “flimsy trestle that extended 4,500 feet into the Mississippi Sound.” Remarkably, a devastating hurricane swept across the Mississippi Coast on Sept. 26-27, 1906, leaving the pier and the harbor undamaged.
Bottom right
The Great Southern Hotel, built by Captain J.T. Jones in 1903, was on the beach west of 25th Avenue facing 13th Street in Gulfport. On March 12, 1906, the luxurious edifice hosted an elaborate banquet with an impressive menu for the Mississippi legislature and Gov. James K. Vardaman was the guest of honor.
