Waves and Waveland are inseparable

Waveland! Doesn’t the name conjure up mind images of a peaceful beachside community?
And so it is. Ninety-eight percent of the time.
The other 2 percent is when extraordinarily strong, wave-making hurricanes play havoc with Waveland’s real estate and its laid-back people. But to those who call it home, or, as in many cases “home away from home,” this little slice of coastal heaven is worth the tribulations tossed their way.
That attitude, pervasive for more than a century, is summed up in a 1954 real estate advertisement in New Orleans’ Times Picayune:
“Don’t wait for the doctor’s orders to relax, it might be too late then. Drive over today and see the happy Coast dwellers living and enjoying the Gulf Coast.”
The words were plastered above several long columns of classified ads for real estate rentals and sales on the Mississippi Coast, with a number of them in li’l ole Waveland.
The allure
It makes sense that New Orleanians would be enamored with Waveland, where many bought and continue to buy second homes to escape the summer furnace and big-city life of the Crescent City. Even in antebellum times, they considered the Coast’s villages their “watering places.”
In the late 1800s, when travel from New Orleans was by train and not automobile, Waveland was one of the first stops. With rentals and affordable property to buy, many went no farther, ignoring better-known Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Biloxi and Ocean Springs.
Permanent and part-time
Waveland became and remains a fascinating mixture of permanent residents and second-homers.
Although its history is not as well known as its bigger Coast sisters, Waveland’s past and present are just as interesting. This town of 6,500 claims ghost stories, pirate tales, seafood and fishing, a long-ago woolen mill, the Coast’s first annual St. Patrick’s Day parades, a history-making religious campground for black citizens, a gorgeous beachfront, a popular women’s Mardi Gras krewe, writers, artists and more.
Last month, I took a Sunday drive to Waveland with two friends who, like me, wanted to see how the Coast’s southwestern end was rebuilding after Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005. We were impressed by the number of new homes along the beach, replacing those claimed by Katrina.
Well-used roads
The beach road and its corresponding paved path are well used by bikers and walkers, and whole families wade in the water and picnic on the beach. The scene is idyllic. “This is why such a community so vulnerable to the sea’s destructive moodiness rebuilds every time,” I nodded to myself. The next storm will tell us if rebuilding stronger and higher really works.
When we reached Waveland’s rebuilt municipal pier, an old colorized postcard popped in my mind. I hopped out to photograph the new pier so I could compare the views. The postcard is circa 1940, at least that’s my uneducated guess, as the cars’ vintage could be late 1930s to early 1940s.
The sign then simply read “Municipal Pier.” Today it is “Garfield Ladner Memorial Pier,” named after a late longtime Waveland mayor. Then, it had one small covered pavilion at the end of the pier. Today, there are covered areas for picnicking, lights for night fishing and plenty of parking so you don’t have to park in the grass, as in the postcard era.
Rebuilding
The Waveland pier has been rebuilt after several storms, and Katrina was no exception.
When the impressive new $4.5 million pier project opened in spring 2010, a fee was again set to use it for fishing, or the six picnic pavilions and 14 shade benches. The new pier is constructed out of concrete and elevated 2 feet higher than previous versions.
Two years later, damage from Hurricane Isaac caused it to be closed for a $1 million restoration.
At the fishing pier’s reopening in June 2015, locals were elated that it would now be free to use. If you haven’t seen this impressive pier complex, it is worth a Sunday drive, but do pay attention to the beach road’s lower speed limit. Wavelanders are serious about their slower pace of living.
Kat Bergeron, a veteran feature writer specializing in Gulf Coast history and sense of place, is retired from the Sun Herald. She writes the Mississippi Coast Chronicles column as a freelance correspondent. Reach her at BergeronKat@gmail.com or at Southern Possum Tales, P.O. Box 33, Barboursville VA 22923.
