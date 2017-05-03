‘Wellness Room’ at Long Beach senior center named for the late Les Newcomb

The Wellness Room of the Long Beach Activity and Senior Center is now officially named for the late Les Newcomb, former longterm executive directer of South Mississippi Planning and Development District.
The City of Long Beach made it official last week with a ceremony, in which Newcomb’s widow, Pat Newcomb, was joined by three of her daughters, grandchildren, friends and local officials to celebrate the occasion.
The Les Newcomb Room is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, and it features treadmills, stationary bikes and elliptical workout equipment. Senior workouts are recommended in the morning until 1 p.m. in the afternoon, the workout room is available to everyone in the community.
The room is also available for rental for parties and receptions, and it can accommodate a maximum of 245 people.
At the dedication ceremony, Long Beach Mayor William “Billy” Skellie Jr. said the idea of the Center started out as community leaders met with Rotary Club members and other people from Virginia who wanted to help get Long Beach back on its feet after Hurricane Katrina.
Skellie recalled a phone call from Les Newcomb, asking him “if $2 million would help.”
“Les liked our concept of having seniors and their activities jointly under the same roof as the youth,” Skellie said. “He bought into that and sold it to a grant for the aging. We started rolling then.”
Skellie said the Wellness Room was not funded when the slab was poured for the entire complex, and Newcomb told the mayor there was “a new buzz word,” which was “wellness room.”
“Call it what you want,” Skellie recalled saying to Newcomb. “I just want the building, that room, Les. Two weeks later he had me another half a million dollars, and here we sit.
“So, that’s the kind of things that Les could do with his experience and the connections he had with people,” Skellie said. “This is a small token, very small. He wouldn’t allow me to do this if he was here, so we’re going to trick him. We’re going to do it anyway.”
Former Long Beach Rotary Club president Bob Kranz, who worked closely with Les Newcomb with the development of the idea for the Center, spoke highly of him.
“If he had lived long enough, this would have been a place where he could come to workout,” Kranz said. “If it hadn’t been for Les, it would have happened, but not to the degree to which it did.”
Les Newcomb was proud of the building.
“Every time we drove past this building, he would say proudly that he helped build it,” said Laura Newcomb, his daughter.
Pat Newcomb said the honor of having the room named after him means a lot.
“Les spent his entire life working for the people of Mississippi,” Pat Newcomb said. “It means more than anything for somebody to honor him. He has never let anybody do it. It’s very nice.”
Newcomb died earlier this year a after 50-year career of public service in Mississippi.
The Les Newcomb Room
Where: Inside the Long Beach Activity and Senior Center at 20257 Daugherty Road
When: It is open to the public 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and features treadmills, stationary bikes and elliptical workout equipment. Senior workouts are recommended in the morning until 1 p.m. in the afternoon.
Phone: 228-868-7517
