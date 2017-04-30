Granddad, what did you do in The Great War?

What did you do in the war, Granddadddy?
Oh, how I wish I could ask that.
It’s too late. Guy T. Murray died 55 years ago.
I wasn’t a teenager yet. Although I was always a curious kid unafraid of pesky questions, someone of such an age would not think to ask about The Great War, the so-called War to End All Wars. It started in July 1914 in Europe, witnessed American entry in April 1917 and the Armistice was signed in November 1918. The last Allied veteran of World War I, as it is better known today, died in 2012.
What I remember
What I do remember is my grandfather’s admonishments if we didn’t clean our dinner plates. “Remember the starving children of France,” he’d say as his stern look caused us to eat every morsel.
So I grew up knowing my mother’s father had served in the U.S. Army in France during World War I and that he obviously was affected by war-ravaged, hungry French children. But that is the extent of my knowledge about his war years. None of his four children is alive to fill in the blanks.
Some years back, I wrote a wrenching feature story on Henry Jetton Tudury of Bay St. Louis, a decorated World War I veteran who returned to Hancock County affected by mustard gas exposure.
Lasting effects
With the Purple Heart presented by Gen. John J. Pershing himself, the Distinguished Service Cross and the Croix de Guerre for bravery in France, Tudury became Mississippi’s most highly decorated World War I veteran. He suffered the rest of his life from several gassings while he carried messages under fire.
I say “wrenching” because I read Tudury’s war diary, which his family so kindly lent. Reading those faded words was the next best thing to interviewing the war hero, who died of cancer in 1952.
Lost opportunities
I remember at the time wondering about my own grandfather and his France experiences. How stupid was I to not immediately grab a notebook and interview my mother about stories she might remember? This is why, when readers, students, even strangers on the street, tell me family stories, I advise them to write them down, or at the least, turn on a voice recorder.
Major anniversaries bring questions
With the centennial of America’s entry into the European conflict upon us, I again think of my grandfather. What did he do in the war?
One hint is found on his headstone, which reads, “Pvt. Guy T. Murray, Dec. 18, 1889-Feb. 14, 1962, 520th Motor Truck Co., World War I.” The headstone is in a county-operated cemetery in Pennsylvania. My grandfather, in his late 20s when he wore a uniform and his early 70s when he died, obviously thought enough of his military service that it is the main feature of his grave marker.
After several hours of unsuccessful internet research to learn something about the 520th Motor Truck Co., I called Richard E. Killblane, U.S. Army Transportation Corps historian. Headquartered in Virginia, Killblane is a respected author and military historian who once wore the uniform himself.
Since the April 6 milestone anniversary of America’s war declaration against Germany and the Central Powers, Killblane is getting more queries like mine. Families wonder about an ancestor’s role in the conflict that killed about 17 million civilians and military, including about 120,000 in the American Expeditionary Force.
Specific questions about the Motor Transport Corps of World War I are particularly tough to answer.
“I don’t know why records, especially for those who served in France, are so bad,” Killblane said. “If you find proof that the 520th was in France, I hope you will send it to me for our records because we have nothing at this point.
“I have found that the more you learn the more you realize you don’t know and it opens up more questions. That’s especially true with family history.”
Tying together bits and pieces
Killblane forwarded an article from “The Stars and Stripes,” datelined Paris and dated March 1919, that hints at possible duties of my grandfather. The article mentions:
“... the great trucks — 42,818 of them in all — that rushed from one end of the AEF to the other with emergency supplies; that crept under cover of darkness up to the front lines with ammunition and men; ... light aviation trucks that sped swiftly in and out of the advance area with material urgently needed; ... artillery supply trucks that took spare parts, accessories and tools for guns along where they were needed; ... artillery repair trucks that made it possible to save many a gun and many a position.”
New modes of transportation were rapidly changing the world. World War I proved the importance of motorized trucks to move soldiers to the battlefront and the wounded away, as well as the all important communication equipment, food, water, weapons, gasoline and other supplies.
Truck mover
My grandfather was one of those truck movers, and in my head I can still hear him at the dinner table: “Eat everything on your plate. Remember the poor, starving children of France.”
After the Armistice, many World War I enlistment records were condensed to single index cards and the original records discarded, Killblane told me. He offered a few tips on where else to look for written proof, so the search for The French Connection continues.
If you have older relatives who might fill in blanks for questions you may not think to ask for another decade or two, ask them now. Today.
Kat Bergeron, a veteran feature writer specializing in Gulf Coast history and sense of place, is retired from the Sun Herald. She writes the Mississippi Coast Chronicles column as a freelance correspondent. Reach her at BergeronKat@gmail.com or at Southern Possum Tales, P.O. Box 33, Barboursville VA 22923.
