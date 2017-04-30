Arts Notes for April 30

MAC minigrants available
The Mississippi Arts Commission will begin accepting applications Monday for the agency’s minigrant program.
The application deadline is June 1. Each year, MAC offers two opportunities to apply for a minigrant to assist with small-scale arts projects around the state. The next opportunity to apply will be in October, with a deadline of Nov. 1.
Minigrants for organizations are designed to meet a wide variety of needs in Mississippi communities, schools and arts organizations, and they stimulate arts projects in rural and underserved communities.
Nonprofit organizations or local government entities may apply for up to $1,000 to support a presentation by members of MAC’s Artist Roster; hire a consultant; or support professional development efforts for an arts organization. An organization may receive one minigrant per fiscal year.
Professional artists may apply through the artist minigrant program for up to $500 to support promotion and marketing efforts; attend a professional development workshop; or purchase art supplies.
Grant guidelines and application forms are at www.arts.ms.gov or call 601-359-6030 for details. First-time applicants are strongly encouraged to speak with a MAC staff member about their project before applying.
Poetry Society’s Poet of the Year
Elaine McDermott has been named Mississippi Poetry Society’s 2017 Poet of the Year.
McDermott will sign her newly published poetry collection, “By the Rivers of Babylon,” at a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. May 7 at Our Lady of Fatima Church parish hall in Biloxi. All are invited. Proceeds from sales that day will be donated to Fatima’s Teen ACTS Retreat.
McDermott grew up in New Orleans and moved to the Mississippi Coast in the 1970s.
She retired from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and is a past president of Mississippi Poetry Society, South Branch. This is the fifth book she has had published. Her others are “Kumquats in Winter,” “Walter Anderson’s Island,” “Silver in Rain” and “Flying in Rain.”
Comments