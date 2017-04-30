Spotlight: The Royal Family

Presented by: Center Stage
Where: Center Stage, 2670 Rue Palafox, Biloxi
Show times/dates: 2 p.m. Sunday and May 7; and 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; no shows Monday or Tuesday
Starring: Ronya Bauman (Della), Lance Beuezech (Perry Stewart), Daniel Brown (McDermott/Gunga) Hannah Dougharty (Gwen Cavendish), Christopher M. Griffin (Hallboy), Calvin Ishee (Gilbert Marshall), Elizabeth Hart Ishee (Kitty Dean), Natalie Nolan Howard (Fanny Cavendish), Allan Micksch (Jo) Sharon McNair (Julie Cavendish, Clayton Pennyleigion (Herbert Dean), Becky Rutz (Miss Peake), Jim Rux (Chauffer), David Slatten (Oscar Wolfe), Wayne Stephens (Anthony Cavendish).
Tech: Artistic director, Chuck White; theatre manager, Ginny Russum; stage manager, Becky Rutz; costume design, Becky Green; set dressing, Andy Kalberg
Synopsis: George S. Kaufman (“The Man Who Came to Dinner”) and Edna Ferber (“Showboat”) collaborated on this 1927 hit comedy about renowned and wildly flamboyant Broadway theater family (think John and Ethyl Barrymore).
Tickets: $18 and $15 for students, seniors, EMS and active military, no one under the age of 6 will be admitted. The box office is open noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Reservations/details: 228-388-6258
Comments