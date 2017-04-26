A long-ago Biloxi doowop group released what is today a rare record

Little is known today about this group of musicians who called themselves the Courtsmen.
Research reveals that in Biloxi in 1960, River Records, owned by Marion “Prof” Carpenter, cut a 45 rpm single featuring the Courtsmen singing “Baby I Love You,” and on the flip side, “No One But You.” The label of the record, posted on the internet http://www.45rpmrecords.com/ST/pop/3389.php describes it as “instrumental and vocal.” The accompanying review calls it an obscure record with a “teen theme like a cross between the Four Lads and the Everly Brothers.”
The record came up for auction on a website called Collectors Frenzy in August 2012. It was listed as River #225 on a “rare Mississippi label,” and states that “some collectors see this as rare white doowop, and others think of it as Rockabilly.” The bidding started at $49.50.
Marion Carpenter (1917-1983), affectionately called “Prof,” is remembered as the beloved band instructor at Sacred Heart Academy and Notre Dame high schools in Biloxi during the mid-20th century. The band leader/musician/songwriter owned Singing River Productions and a music store in downtown Biloxi. He later became co-owner of Fine Records, together with Ernie Chaffin and Pee Wee Maddux.
It is not surprising that Prof Carpenter produced the one known record by the Courtsmen. Prof was always on hand to help and encourage budding musicians, and some of his students went on to become band leaders themselves. The Courtsmen may have appeared at some of the nightclubs and teen dances along the Mississippi Coast during that period. Maybe a Flashback reader has more information.
Murella H. Powell, a local historian, writes the weekly Flashback column. Do you have a local photograph to submit to Flashback? It can be of any subject or event in the Coast’s distant or recent past. Please send a description with your name, address and phone number to Flashback, Sun Herald, P.O. Box 4567, Biloxi MS 39535; call 896-2424; or email living@sunherald.com.
Comments