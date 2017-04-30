This house has a stunning view for a social afternoon

Danny and Mary Clare Conwill’s vacation home is considered a dependency, as it’s not the property’s main house. But this house is anything but secondary.
The home, at 910 W. Beach Blvd., Pass Christian, will be the site of the Pass Christian Historical Society’s 39th annual Home Tour and Garden Party from 2 to 5 p.m. May 7. Advance tickets, $30, are available at passhistory.org through midnight April 30; or at Cat Island Coffee House/Pass Christian Books; and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7 at Pass Christian Yacht Club (cash or check only). Beginning at 2 p.m. May 7, tickets are $35 at the home.
During the afternoon, members of the Historical Society will play a croquet match on the lawn. Light refreshments, including canapes, wine and tea, will be offered.
The Greek revival–style house was designed by New Orleans architect Barry Fox, who has called the property the “Conwill Hamlet.” While the five-story main house, the home of Danny’s parents, D.O. and Adrienne Conwill, appears to be the larger of the two, Barry and Mary Clare’s house actually has about 10 percent more square footage. It faces the 80,000-gallon infinity pool, which features an underwater sound system.
Inside, 14-foot ceilings and French doors reference architecture of another period, and the intricate molding in the main floor’s large living room adds to the impression that the house is older than it is. This Doric frieze, featuring sunflowers, garlanded ornamental ox skulls and triglyphs, is a motif taken from ancient Greek architecture. Another reference to historic architecture is the Venetian plaster walls, smooth as glass and especially impressive in a curved section of wall. Maritime artwork that once decorated Danny’s yacht now can be seen in the living room. The kitchen is just off the living room, and stairs and an elevator lead to the levels above.
In the stairwell and on the landings, a hand-painted faux finish imitates stone blocks.
The second floor holds bedrooms — the son’s, with a nautical theme and boat-shaped bed; the two older girls’, with a pink marble bathroom any woman would envy; and the master suite, with his-and-her showers and spectacular views.
A guest bedroom, below the eaves, is cozy in black-and-cream toile, with an en suite bathroom. The children’s playroom and the younger girls’ bedrooms and bath are here on the third floor, as well as stunning views from the rooftop.
Both houses were completed in 2002 but were damaged during Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Fox took on their restoration. Recently, Italian cypress trees were planted to complement the long architectural lines of both houses, adding to the work of landscape architect René J.L. Fransen of New Orleans.
If you go
What: Pass Christian Historical Society’s 39th annual Home Tour and Garden Party
When: 2 to 5 p.m. May 7
Where: 910 W. Beach Blvd., Pass Christian. For parking the day of the event, take Brown Avenue, just to the east of the house.
Tickets: Advance tickets, $30, are available at passhistory.org through midnight April 30; or at Cat Island Coffee House/Pass Christian Books; and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7 at Pass Christian Yacht Club (cash or check only). Beginning at 2 p.m. May 7, tickets are $35 at the home.
