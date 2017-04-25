Living

April 25, 2017 11:42 AM

Looking for activities? Check with your local center

By Tammy Smith

tmsmith@sunherald.com

South Mississippi has an abundance of activities for senior adults, and some of the best places to find them are at senior centers.

Both community centers, for residents of all ages, and senior centers, designed specifically for the needs of older adults, can offer programs for seniors. Check with your local center to see what their offerings are.

George County

George County Senior Center, 7102 Miss. 198 East, Lucedale; 601-947-2162

Hancock County

Bay St. Louis Senior Center, 601 Bookter St., Bay St. Louis; 228-467-9292

Harrison County

Charles L. Walker Senior Center, 4020 8th St., Gulfport; 228-575-4535

C.R. “Red” Barnett Senior Center, 10450 Lamey Bridge Road, D’Iberville; 228-392-9988

Donal Snyder Community Center, 2520 Pass Road, Biloxi; 228-388-1360

Frances Fredericks Senior Complex, 3312 MLK Blvd., Gulfport; 228-868-8416

Long Beach Senior Activity Center, 20257 Daughtery Road, Long Beach; 228-868-7517

Lyman Senior Center, 14592 County Farm Road, Gulfport; 228-832-2606

Pass Christian Senior Center, 315 Clark Ave., Pass Christian; 228-452-3314

Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport; 228-868-5777

Woolmarket Prime of Life Center, 16320 Old Woolmarket Road, Woolmarket; 228-396-3228

Jackson County

Jackson County Civic Action Committee, 5343 Jefferson St., Moss Point; 228-769-3292

Ocean Springs Senior Center, 514 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs; 228-872-3653

Pascagoula Senior Center, 1912 Live Oak Ave., Pascagoula; 228-769-8329

Pearl River County

Senior Center of South Pearl River County, 45 El Patch Parkway, Picayune; 601-798-9892

Raine Community Center, 504 Raine St., Poplarville; 601-795-0871

Stone County

Ferris B. O’Neal Senior Center, 1240 Magnolia Drive South, Wiggins; 601-528-5952

Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1

