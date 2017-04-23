Exhibit, contest and a couple of plays

‘Les Miserables: School Edition’
Biloxi Little Theatre, 220 Lee St., Biloxi, will host a Triple Threat Academy Production of ‘Les Miserables: School Edition’ at 2 p.m. Sunday ; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. April 30.
Tickets are $15 general/$12 student/senior/military and are available at 4blt.org
2017 youth art contest
Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Foundation is sponsoring the 2017 North Mississippi Fish Hatchery Youth Art Contest.
Students across Mississippi are invited to get outdoors and participate by submiting a portfolio including entry form and artwork by May 10 to the Vistiors Education Center of the North Mississippi Fish Hatchery, at exit 233 east off I-55.
Winners in four age categories will have their work published in Mississippi Outdoors magazine and will receive a copy of the magazine displaying their work. Winners also will receive gift cards and have their work posted on the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks’ website.
For more information on entry forms and rules, please visit www.MDWFP.com or call the VEC at 662-563-8068.
The VEC is part of the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks’ North Mississippi Fish Hatchery.
For more information regarding fishing in Mississippi, visit www.mdwfp.com/fishing-boating or call 601-432-2400. Visti on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mdwfp or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDWFPonline.
Student art exhibition
Gulf Coast School of Art, The Art Institute of Visual Learning presents “A Bird’s Eye View: The Study of Birds” student fine-art exhibition.
The free exhibition will be at the Biloxi Visitors Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 21.Guests can reflect on mixed-media artworks as they walk through the exhibit space featuring the works of K through 12 Gulf Coast School of Art students from all three coastal counties.
Upcoming classes are June 12-16 for ages 11-13; June 19-23 for ages 14 and up; and June 26-30 for ages 8-10.
Class times are 5-6:30 p.m. Space is limited. Registration deadline is Friday. Also inquire about registering for the 2017-18 academic art term August-May for grades K-12. Class times are 3:30-5 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Classes also are available for home-schooled students.
For details, contact GCSA at 228-206-0459 or www.GulfCoastSchoolofArt.com.
‘Crimes of the Heart’
Pass Christian Theatre Project will present “Crimes of the Heart,” the Pulitzer Prize–winning comedy written by Mississippian Beth Henley.
Curtain times are 7 p.m. May 4-6 and 2 p.m. May 7 at the Randolph Center, 315 Clark Ave., Pass Christian.
The three MaGrath sisters are back together in their hometown of Hazelhurst, Mississippi, for the first time in a decade. Lenny (played by Elizabeth Boswell), the eldest, never left Hazelhurst — she is the caretaker of the sisters’ cantankerous Old Granddaddy. Meg (played by Jane Clair Tyner), the middle sister, left home to pursue stardom as a singer in Los Angeles, but has so far only found happiness at the bottom of a bottle. Babe (played by Tara Davis), the youngest, has just been arrested for the attempted murder of her abusive husband.
Under the scorching heat of the Mississippi sun, past resentments bubble up and each sister must come to terms with the consequences of her own “crimes of the heart.” Other cast members are Kay Benton, Richard Benton, David “Bos” Boswell, Elizabeth Boswell, Tara Davis, and Jane Clair Tyner.
The production is directed by Will Koolsbergen and Mary Ellen Murphy.
Tickets are available at pctp.brownpapertickets.com or by calling 228-452-3315. Reservations are recommended. The Pass Christian Theatre Project is a member organization of Pass Christian Main Street.
