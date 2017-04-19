Hiller Park hosts Earth Day celebrations

The Mississippi Renaissance Garden Foundation will celebrate Earth Day from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Hiller Park, 380 Hiller Drive.
Activities for children and adults of all ages and abilities will include visitors selecting and learning square-foot gardening while adding spring plants in the Children’s Garden and placing their name stake in their own garden square.
Participants may also select seeds to plant in a pot to take home. Light refreshments, garden information, garden tours and prizes also will be available along with free T-shirts and nature books with Horticulture for Humanity Membership.
The Mississippi Renaissance Garden Foundation has invited local nurseries to adopt a Children’s Garden Bed by providing the flowering plants for the public to plant in its four raised beds. Nurseries will be recognized with a sign when their bed is completed.
April is National Garden Month and the Mississippi Renaissance Garden Foundation’s Horticulture for Humanity Movement has much to celebrate this year, according to a press release from the organization.
A revised conceptual Master Plan with accessible walkways has been designed for Biloxi Hiller Park Renaissance Gardens by Landscape Architect, Christian Preus.
The garden now has electricity and is installing timers to conserve water and sprinklers for its active garden beds.
Two raised beds have been added to the Children’s Garden. The Harrison County Master Gardeners have adopted the Butterfly Garden. A future Nature Sanctuary with “green rooms’ is being planned with walking trails and a bridge over a natural creek, according to Martha Boyce director of MRGF.
Oak Crest Garden Festival, April 30
MRGF is looking for new members and volunteers to ensure the Horticulture for Humanity Movement extends throughout the entire Mississippi Coast by participating in the Oak Crest Mansion Garden Festival, 5267 Menge Ave., Pass Christian, on April 30 to provide garden seeds, information and activities.
For more information on Saturday’s Earth Day celebration or the April 30 Oak Crest Garden Festival, call 228-388-2622.
